Kamaru Usman Speaks on Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: “It’s Almost a Yes to Me”

For months, MMA fans have speculated who they think will be the coaches on the UFC’s upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. After the managers of both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal hyped up the show, signs pointed to them being coaches. In a recent interview with ESPN, Usman spoke about the Ultimate Fighter coaching possibilities. As well as the parallels of his career and his mentor Rashad Evans.

UFC 258

Usman recently defended his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. Initially, Burns applied pressure and threw vicious strikes right out of the gate. Burns also clipped Usman with a looping overhand right, which sent Kamaru to the canvas. It appeared like Burns had the opportunity to finish Kamaru, but, the champ was able to bounce back and regain stability.

With Burns winning the first round, Usman came out in the second round and showed off his powerful jab. He was able to drop Burns and rock him multiple times throughout the fight. Ultimately, Kamaru struck Burns with a power jab that sent him to the canvas, followed up but vicious ground and pound that ended the fight.

Usman on Coaching the Ultimate Fighter

Speaking with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Usman reflected on his victory. However, he also spoke about The Ultimate Fighter.

“It’s crazy how similar of a path I am walking as Rashad Evans,” said Usman. “Rashad won the Ultimate Fighter, I did that. He became a UFC champion, I did that. Rashad coached the Ultimate Fighter and now I’m in a position to be able to do that. He’s a Hall of Famer and I told him ‘Hey, big bro, I am coming. I’m trying to get that jacket too.’ For that reason alone, it’s almost a yes to me,” finished Usman.

In order for Usman to fulfill the career path of Rashad Evans, coaching The Ultimate Fighter is one task. However, Evans’ fighter Roy Nelson also won the show. So, if Usman plans on coaching the series, he’ll have to try his best to win as a coach as well.