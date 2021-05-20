Kamaru Usman Congratulates Charles Oliveira, but Says Khabib is on Another Level

Even UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was impressed by the title-winning performance of Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. However, Usman is still aware that when it comes to the lineage of the division, Khabib Nurmagomedov is in a league of his own.

The biggest prize of the night is on the line at UFC 262. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira squared off in the main event bout of the night to crown a new lightweight champion. The vacated championship was up for grabs after a long reign for now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At the beginning of the second round, Oliveira almost immediately lands a left hook to rock Chandler. He landed a furious flurry and knocked out Chandler, winning the UFC lightweight title.

Usman Speaks on Oliveira, Hints at Chances vs. Khabib

Like Usman, many MMA supporters were highly impressed by the victory of Charles. This was primarily due to the promotional value dumped into Chandler, seemingly deeming him the new era of the division before the fight even started. Kamaru spoke to the media about Oliveira’s success and reminding fans that Khabib is simply on another level.

“For the ones who truly know, (they) know what would happen in that fight,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “More power to Charles Oliveira. I’m impressed by him and I’m a fan of what he’s been able to do in his career. But I just think there are levels to the game and I think Khabib is a different level.” “I think Khabib did watch the fight,” he added. “Was he intrigued and thinking, ‘Hey I want to get back in there … probably not. He’s a man that’s happy. He is happy with his life. He’s happy with the direction that it’s gone, and yeah, I think he’s retired.”

For anyone hoping that Khabib would return to face Charles, think again. More than likely, The Eagle’s last moment in the octagon is in the past. Luckily for Oliveira, there are plenty of other prominent contenders in what seems to be the UFC’s toughest division.