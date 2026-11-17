Usman Nurmagomedov has been released from prison in Abu Dhabi, The National reported on Tuesday, November 17. The development follows a new written announcement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reducing the sentences of eight defendants in the hotel-brawl case.

The department’s bilingual notice sets a fine of 150,000 UAE dirhams for each defendant. It cites reconciliation, the withdrawal of claims between the parties and the victim’s appeal to the Abu Dhabi Government for their release as the reasons for the adjusted penalties.

The National identifies Nurmagomedov among those released after the November 11 confrontation involving Merab Dvalishvili and others at the Yas Hilton hotel. That named reporting is separate from the authority’s public graphic, which refers to eight defendants without identifying them.

What The Judicial Department Has Confirmed

The amount is in UAE dirhams, not US dollars. Tuesday’s announcement also does not publish a defendant-by-defendant judgment or explain how the earlier deportation orders have been treated. It therefore does not establish a travel timetable or an individual immigration outcome for either Nurmagomedov brother.

The new notice is dated November 17 and was posted at 5:53 a.m. UTC. Its stated basis is a change following reconciliation, rather than an announcement that the hotel confrontation never happened. The department describes a sentence adjustment, not a sporting or promotional decision.

تخفيض عقوبة 8 مدانين في قضية "مشاجرة الفندق" بعد الصلح ومناشدة المعتدى عليه حكومة أبوظبي بالإفراج عنهم 8 defendants’ sentences reduced in hotel brawl case after reconciliation and victim’s appeal to Abu Dhabi Government for their release pic.twitter.com/TSpMpopq1T — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) November 17, 2026

Dvalishvili Had Already Asked For Their Release

Dvalishvili had already called publicly for the others to be released in a personal written message on November 13. He said he had been freed, described himself as healthy and ready, and thanked people in Abu Dhabi for helping resolve his situation.

In that message, he also said he would not press charges and wanted peace and the best for everyone. His post expressed his own position at the time; it did not announce a settlement or identify a court order changing anyone else’s punishment.

From Hotel Arrests To Revised Penalties

The judicial department’s previous announcement, on November 13, described ten convictions and listed six-month prison terms, fines of 300,000 dirhams and deportation among the penalties. Its public notice likewise did not name the defendants.

Before the sentencing announcement, Abu Dhabi Police had distinguished eight people arrested over fighting at a hotel entrance from two others held for filming it. The force said those arrested had been referred to prosecutors. Those were the original arrest-and-referral categories, not a named allocation of Tuesday’s revised penalties.

The confrontation took place ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena. Umar Nurmagomedov had been scheduled to wrestle Urijah Faber, while Dvalishvili had a separate match against Marlon Moraes. Usman was in the city to support his older brother, not to face Dvalishvili in a sanctioned bout.