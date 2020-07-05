We are edging nearer to having confirmation Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will fight for the welterweight title next weekend.

With both fighters reportedly agreeing to a short-notice fight at UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi, the pair are currently heading to Las Vegas as per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Kamaru Usman is on his way back to Las Vegas. As is Jorge Masvidal. https://t.co/qmsxZ3tj3o — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

Usman, Masvidal Must Pass COVID Tests

But as previously reported, there are hurdles to clear starting with them passing a number of COVID-19 tests, starting with one in Sin City.

Again, they’ll have to take a COVID test, quarantine and wait for the results, which should come tomorrow. If they pass, the first big hurdle is cleared. Feeling we won’t get an official announcement until that happens because no sense in getting everyone excited until cleared. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

With that said, negotiations for the fight are 100 percent complete and the only thing stopping it from happening is a positive COVID-19 test. Helwani also added that Masvidal already landed in Las Vegas.

Negotiations were obviously a huge hurdle but now that is clear. Now it depends on that COVID test, which is obviously a massive hurdle, too. Total crap shoot. If (hopefully not) they don’t pass the COVID test the fight can’t and won’t happen. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

Provided things turn out for the best, it looks like we will still be getting three mega title fights taking place at UFC 251.