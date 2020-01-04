Kamaru Usman: Fight With Georges St-Pierre ‘Makes Sense’

Usman Doubles Down On GSP Fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman continues to campaign for a fight with Georges St-Pierre.

Last month, “The Nigerian Nightmare” expressed his desire in facing the former welterweight king and believed he could finish him if they were to face each other. And with the new year, Usman believes it’s the only fight that makes sense given their respective win streaks at welterweight.

“2020, the only thing that makes sense, I’m right there about to break the record for most consecutive wins [at welterweight] and I’m the champion,” Usman told MMA Fighting. “The guy that holds the record, the guy that’s just above me, is Georges St-Pierre. It’s only right that I break that record on Georges St-Pierre.”

St-Pierre currently holds the record for most consecutive wins at welterweight with 12. Usman is one behind with 11 and feels it would only be fitting for him to get a chance to break the record by beating “Rush” himself.

“Think about that fight. Georges St-Pierre has the record, I’m coming for the record and in order for me to break the record, I fight him for the record,” Usman added. “I can’t think of a better way to get that record than to fight somebody like Georges. “With all due respect, I’ve got a lot of respect for Georges. He’s the guy I watched coming into the sport. That’s a fight that a lot of guys dream of. Not just we’re going to get paid but I dream of that fight as a competitor. Competing against one of the best to ever do it. I think it would be a tremendous fight.”

Of course, St-Pierre is retired now and has only expressed an interest in facing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov so far. But Usman feels he could entice the French-Canadian out of retirement and would love the opportunity to break that particular record.

“A fight with Georges St-Pierre, I think that would speak volumes for itself,” Usman said. “I’m looking to fight two times if not three in 2020. If the opportunities present themselves, I would try to be ready for those opportunities. [If] Georges comes in, giving me that opportunity to break the record fighting him would be tremendous.”

St-Pierre is yet to respond to Usman’s challenge but it would be interesting to hear what he has to say.