A welterweight title fight between current champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns has been slated for February.

That’s according to Brazilian publication Combate’s Raphael Marinho who reported Tuesday that it will take place at the UFC 258 pay-per-view event on February 13.

He adds that they are just waiting for the contracts to make the fight official.

“Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Durinho for February 13th. Fighters await only contracts to make the fight official. #feedmma,” Marinho tweeted (translation via Google).

Third Time Lucky For Usman vs. Burns?

This will be the third time that a welterweight title fight between Usman and Burns was set to take place.

Of course, they were originally set to collide at the UFC 251 pay-per-view in July only for Burns to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Jorge Masvidal would step in on short notice and lose a unanimous decision to Usman.

They were then set to face each other at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event set to take place December 12. However, it was later scrapped as Usman required more time to compete.

With plans for it to take place at UFC 258 now, hopefully, the third time is a charm for both competitors.

A middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall is also expected to take place on the card. Although not stated, Usman vs. Burns will likely headline the event. There is no official location for it as of now.