Uros Medic Accuses Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier Of Bias After UFC 334 Draw

Uros Medic has accused Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier of favoring Kevin Holland on commentary after their UFC 334 majority draw. In two written posts on Sunday morning, the Serbian also disputed whether one of the blows that interrupted the bout was low, hours after apologizing to his opponent.

The complaints concerned separate issues: how the broadcasters assessed the action, and Holland’s response to a particular kick. Medic conceded that another strike had landed below the belt. His allegation about Holland’s reaction was not accompanied by medical evidence, and it does not establish that the American pretended to be hurt.

A strike claim at odds with the official numbers

At 9:13 a.m. UTC on November 15, Medic wrote:

DC and Rogan wearing Kevin Holland jersey underneath the suits.

He went on to question their assessment and assert that Holland had landed no significant strikes across three rounds. UFCStats records a different picture: 53 significant strikes landed for Holland against 35 for Medic, plus one knockdown for the American and none for the Serbian.

The round splits help distinguish the overall total from the late momentum. Holland was credited with 19 significant connections to nine in the opener and 20 to seven in the second. Medic led that category in the third, 19 to 14. Those figures describe recorded offense; they are not the judges’ round scores.

DC and Rogan wearing Kevin Holland jersey underneath the suits. What are you guys even talking about? Kevin landed zero significant strikes in 3 rounds — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 15, 2026

Medic singles out one interruption

Nineteen minutes before his commentary complaint, Medic quote-posted a UFC Español clip. The promotion’s original Spanish caption described a pause for an accidental low blow to Holland. Medic disagreed with that characterization for the sequence he shared:

Low? 😂 second one for sure, but this? Kevin was faking it

That wording is narrower than a denial that either foul happened. He explicitly accepted the second one while challenging the other. His earlier message had said the low contact was unintentional and outlined plans for a break after three appearances this year; the later posts introduced criticism that was absent from that initial response.

Low? 😂 second one for sure, but this? Kevin was faking it https://t.co/BA5NFQY3YD — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 15, 2026

Nothing in either new message announced a formal appeal, a changed ruling or a rematch. They were Medic’s own written reactions rather than remarks from a post-fight interview. The foul footage supplies the context for his accusation, not independent proof of Holland’s intentions.

The signed cards explain why neither man won

Referee Marc Goddard deducted a point from Medic in the second round of the Madison Square Garden contest. On the finalized UFC scorecard, Mike Bell and Chris Lee each awarded Holland the first round and Medic the remaining two. Applying the penalty made their second rounds 9-9 and their final totals 28-28.

David Bruce gave Medic all three rounds, leaving his card 29-27 for the Serbian after the same subtraction. Before the deduction, the other two judges’ totals would have favored Medic 29-28. With two even cards, however, a single decisive score could not produce a win for either competitor.

The signed sheet is important here because UFC’s written recap noted that the numbers were initially announced incorrectly, while the draw itself was correct. Medic’s criticism therefore follows a completed fifteen-minute bout whose official outcome remains level, rather than a result in which the judges unanimously selected Holland.