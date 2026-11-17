Uros Medic and Kevin Holland have taken their UFC 334 disagreement into a new public exchange. The welterweights posted competing accounts on X on Tuesday evening, November 17, three days after their majority draw in New York.

Medic argued that Holland’s movement and reluctance to engage had prevented a more decisive fight. He claimed he would have scored a knockout against a more aggressive opponent, and alleged that Holland prolonged the interruption following a foul. Those are the Serbian’s assertions, not established findings about his opponent’s intentions.

Medic describes limitations, then qualifies the dispute

In the first post, published at 9:09 p.m. UTC, Medic characterized his own performance this way:

I fought like shit, compromised, injured and still beat him.

He did not identify the injury or provide a diagnosis. His longer message also said he had accepted an opponent ranked five places below him, criticized Holland’s awkward style and mocked his response to low blows. The assertion that he had won reflected his assessment rather than the official ruling.

Here’s food for thought guys. If kevin holland won the fight, he would have won the fight. If kevin holland wanted to fight instead of run and touch spar, he would have gotten knocked out And if kevin holland didn’t milk the foul he would have lost by decision. There is no… — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 17, 2026

Four minutes later, Medic added an important qualification: he said there was no personal feud and that he actually liked Holland. His criticism concerned what he described as a plan to avoid close exchanges. He attributed that tactical intention to the American without linking supporting remarks.

There’s no beef. I actually like the guy, but his gameplan for this fight was do not fight, and do not get close. He said it himself — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 17, 2026

Holland rejects that account

Holland answered the initial message at 9:32 p.m. UTC with a brief dismissal:

Someone’s salty

He then addressed the sporting argument directly in a reply four minutes later:

You did less than me so you lost the fight… 🤷🏿‍♂️

You did less than me so you lost the fight… 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 17, 2026

The signed scorecard shows why neither man’s claim of victory is the recorded outcome. Mike Bell and Chris Lee each scored the opening round for Holland and the next two for Medic. Referee Marc Goddard’s second-round point deduction for a low blow reduced that frame to 9-9 on their sheets, producing two 28-28 totals.

David Bruce awarded Medic all three rounds. His card became 29-27 after the same subtraction. Two even scores and one card favoring Medic produced the majority draw; it was not a decision win for Holland, either. The bout lasted the scheduled three rounds at Madison Square Garden on November 14.

Tuesday’s argument follows a markedly different initial response from Medic. In his November 15 written message, he apologized to Holland for the low contact, said it had not been intentional and announced that he needed a break after three fights this year. He thanked supporters and promised to perform better next time, without specifying a return date.

The dispute had already extended beyond the two competitors. In his November 15 commentary complaint, Medic accused Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier of favoring Holland. Tuesday’s posts instead address his opponent directly, with Holland supplying his own answer rather than leaving the criticism one-sided.

The promotion’s original recap described two accidental low blows and a lengthy pause in the second round. It also noted that the scores were initially announced incorrectly while the draw itself was correct. That distinction separates the administration of the result from the fighters’ later disagreement over who deserved to win.