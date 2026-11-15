Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland Ends In Majority Draw At UFC 334 – Highlights

Uros Medic and Kevin Holland finished UFC 334 without a winner on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. Their welterweight contest ended in a majority draw after the full three rounds, with a second-round penalty against Medic proving central to the outcome.

The finalized UFC scorecard gives David Bruce’s 29-27 tally to Medic, while Mike Bell and Chris Lee each scored it 28-28. That distinction matters: the single decisive card favored the Serbian, not Holland. UFC’s written recap says the numbers were initially announced incorrectly, but the declared draw was correct.

This was the second fight on the New York main card, following Luis Gurule’s split-decision win over Bilal Hasan. It was scheduled for three rounds, separate from the two championship bouts at the top of the event. Referee Marc Goddard handled the action.

Round 1: Holland threatens on the ground

Medic opened with kicks and left hands, while Holland worked the legs and answered with uppercuts. An exchange developed into a clinch and scramble. Holland attacked a D’Arce choke, and Medic escaped before another submission threat. Holland eventually released his grip, and they returned to standing rather than finding a finish in the opening five minutes. Earlier, Medic had connected to the body with a kick, while Holland’s uppercut sparked a brief close-range exchange.

🤯 Uros Medic ne voulait vraiment pas se faire soumettre par Kevin Holland ! 📺 Regardez l’#UFC334 EN DIRECT sur 🇫🇷 RMC Sport et 🇧🇪 VOOSport World pic.twitter.com/hYM8qr5gHy — UFC France (@UFCFRA) November 15, 2026

Round 2: A second foul costs Medic

A low kick from Medic interrupted the round. After the restart, they traded at range until another strike below the belt sent Holland down and brought the point deduction. A straight left had been one of Medic’s cleaner counters between the interruptions. Holland later completed a takedown; Medic scrambled up, escaped another attempt and punched before being held against the fence.

Ouch 🥵 Se pausa la pelea por un golpe accidental en las zonas bajas de Kevin Holland 🛑#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/m654h2Ya57 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

A separate UFC Español clip showed Medic landing awkwardly during a fall. Its caption suggested he might have been hurt, but did not establish a medical diagnosis. There was no injury stoppage.

Uroš Medić parece que se lastimó en esa caída 🚨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/mwPVC5Eajy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Round 3: A late surge reaches the horn

Holland controlled stretches along the cage with shoulder strikes and knees before Goddard separated them. Body kicks and low kicks helped keep Medic outside. The Serbian answered with combinations and eventually landed a sequence of left hands that forced Holland backward. He could not turn that late opening into a stoppage.

Uros Medic vs Kevin Holland ends in a majority draw [ #UFC334 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/bEAgxWaZZ3 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 15, 2026

How the deduction produced two even cards

Bell and Lee awarded Holland the first round 10-9 and Medic the third 10-9. Each gave Medic the second before subtracting one point, leaving that round 9-9. Their totals therefore finished level. Bruce awarded Medic all three rounds; subtracting the same penalty changed his original 30-27 total to 29-27.

The distance was a departure from Medic’s recent finishing run. His official athlete page lists first-round stoppages of Muslim Salikhov, Geoff Neal and Daniel Rodriguez in his previous three appearances. The last of those came in just 30 seconds in Belgrade in August. This time, his late pressure did not reproduce that quick ending.

Holland’s physical advantage was substantial on the official measurements: an 81-inch reach against Medic’s 71 inches, with a two-inch height difference. His most recent completed entry on the UFC profile was the April meeting with Randy Brown, which lasted all three rounds. The matchup paired the UFC’s No. 11 and No. 15 welterweights, respectively, according to their athlete pages when checked.