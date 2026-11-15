Uros Medic Apologizes To Kevin Holland, Plans Break After UFC 334 Draw

Uros Medic has apologized to Kevin Holland for kicking him below the belt and says he needs a break after completing his third fight of the year. The Serbian welterweight posted the message after their majority draw at UFC 334 in New York.

He did not ask for a rematch or allege that Holland had exaggerated the contact. The post also left Goddard’s ruling and the official result unchallenged, focusing on his own conduct and immediate plans.

Medic addresses Holland directly

“Sorry Kev, i didn’t mean to kick you low. Big year for me, 3 fights. I need a little break.”

The message appeared on Medic’s own X account on November 15. He also thanked the people who had supported him and promised an improved performance when he next competes. He did not specify a return date, a proposed opponent or how long he intended to remain out of competition.

Man wtf! Sorry Kev, i didn’t mean to kick you low. Big year for me, 3 fights. I need a little break. Thank you to everyone for wonderful support. I’ll do better next time — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 15, 2026

The point that changed the outcome

The penalty came in the second round of the three-round meeting with Holland at Madison Square Garden. Goddard took the point after repeated low blows. Both men nevertheless completed the scheduled fifteen minutes, and the bout went to the judges rather than ending through a foul-related stoppage.

The signed scorecard published by UFC shows David Bruce scoring every round for Medic. His original 30-27 assessment became 29-27 after the deduction. Mike Bell and Chris Lee each gave Holland the first round and Medic the next two, with the penalized second round recorded as 9-9. Their final totals were both 28-28.

Without that subtraction, those two cards would each have favored Medic 29-28. With it, neither supplied a winner. That is why the official outcome was a majority draw, not a split decision or a victory for either fighter. The single card that did favor someone was Bruce’s card for Medic; it did not favor Holland.

A different ending to his 2026 schedule

Medic’s first two appearances this year were much shorter. UFC’s athlete record lists a first-round knockout of Geoff Neal on February 21, at 1:19, followed by his 30-second finish of Daniel Rodriguez in Belgrade on August 1. The New York assignment therefore added more cage time than those two victories combined.

It also interrupted a run of early finishes. His preceding appearance, against Muslim Salikhov in November 2025, ended after 1:03 of the opening round. Saturday required him to keep competing through the final horn instead. The unbeaten calendar-year run remains intact, but the draw did not extend his winning streak.