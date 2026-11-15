UFC 337 Heads To Orlando’s Kia Center On February 20

Orlando will host UFC 337 on February 20, 2027, at Kia Center. The promotion announced its return during the UFC 334 weekend, releasing a city-specific graphic and opening an interest-registration link for fans. The event will air live on Paramount+. UFC’s original post went live at 02:56 UTC on Sunday, November 15, corresponding to 9:56 p.m. Saturday in Florida.

Ariel Helwani’s contemporaneous written report identified the arena and noted that no fights had been announced. The promotion’s reveal therefore does not confirm a headliner or turn any rumored pairing into an official booking.

This is what dreams are made of ✨#UFC337 is headed to Orlando! Register your interest: https://t.co/16sDDCBtoU [ FEB 20 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/VQfTgzeUZv — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

A different kind of Orlando return

This will be the UFC’s fifth Orlando visit and its first numbered event there. Its previous stops came in April 2014, December 2015, February 2018 and December 2022, all in the same building when it was known as Amway Center.

The most recent visit was headlined by Stephen Thompson against Kevin Holland. UFC’s final record for that December 3, 2022 card lists Thompson as the winner by fourth-round KO/TKO, with an official time of 5:00. That result is historical context for the return, not a matchup announced for February.

A separate official UFC calendar post places Orlando at the end of six consecutive weekly events. Dallas opens the sequence on January 16, followed by UFC Vegas 125 on January 23 and UFC 336 on January 30. The schedule then moves to Sydney on February 6 and Cleveland on February 13 before the Florida stop.

The beginning of 2027 is shaping up nicely 🗓

️#UFCDallas – January 16, 2027#UFCVegas125 – January 23, 2027#UFC336 – January 30, 2027#UFCSydney – February 6, 2027#UFCCleveland – February 13, 2027#UFC337 – February 20, 2027 — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

For U.S. viewers, the streaming designation follows the seven-year agreement UFC and Paramount announced in August 2025. That deal began in 2026 and covers both numbered events and Fight Nights. The companies replaced the former separate pay-per-view purchase model with access included in a Paramount+ subscription, rather than an additional event charge.

The wider agreement allows selected numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, but the Orlando announcement itself names Paramount+ and does not confirm a CBS broadcast. It also does not establish viewing arrangements for every international market. Those distinctions matter when planning how to watch rather than assuming one announcement applies everywhere.

Fans seeking attendance information can register interest through UFC’s announcement. The post does not provide a ticket price, a public on-sale date or a presale timetable. A main-card start time was not supplied either. Those details remain separate from the venue confirmation and will need their own official release before travel and ticket plans can be based on a complete event package.