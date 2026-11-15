UFC 334 Bonuses: Official Performance, Fight Of The Night Winners

UFC 334’s post-fight awards went to four fighters across three bouts. Kayla Harrison and Stephen Thompson received Performance of the Night honors, while Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit shared Fight of the Night. The promotion announced the selections in two official posts after its November 14 event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Performance of the Night: Harrison and Thompson

Harrison’s award followed her successful bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes. She finished the returning former champion with a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of Round 4. The decisive transition began when Harrison caught a kick, brought Nunes down and immediately pursued the back rather than allowing her another opportunity to reset.

In the third round, Harrison’s elbows had opened a cut, making her top control increasingly costly before the successful fourth-round choke. The submission extended Harrison’s UFC record to 4–0 and her overall professional record to 20–1. Nunes had produced offense earlier in the contest, but Harrison repeatedly recovered strong positions and landed damaging ground strikes. The champion’s fourth-round finish ensured the result did not depend on a decision after the scheduled five rounds.

Thompson’s selection came after his spinning wheel-kick finish of Charles Radtke on the preliminary card. The welterweight bout ended at 2:54 of Round 3. It gave the veteran a stoppage victory in his farewell fight rather than a final trip to the judges, and UFC paired his name with Harrison’s in its performance-award announcement.

The retirement was not a decision first made after the knockout. In E. Spencer Kyte’s November 11 written UFC feature, Thompson explained that recovery between training sessions had become harder and that injuries had increasingly followed him into fights. Becoming a father also changed how he assessed the physical cost of continuing. He wanted to remain able to enjoy an active life with his daughter.

New York was a deliberate place to close that chapter. The feature described Thompson’s family connection with Chris Weidman and the time he had spent in the city. Saturday was his fourth appearance at Madison Square Garden. His plans beyond competition centered on fatherhood and the karate teaching work that had remained part of his identity throughout his fighting career.

Fight of the Night: Gane vs. Hokit

The heavyweight award recognized both sides of Gane’s five-round title defense against Hokit. All three judges returned 48–47 for the champion. Hokit’s sustained pressure forced Gane into a demanding contest, but the Frenchman found the stronger work late and retained the undisputed heavyweight championship by unanimous decision.