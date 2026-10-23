UFC 333 Weigh-In Results: Both Title Fights On Weight, Caliari Misses First Attempt

Both championship matchups at UFC 333 cleared Friday’s official scale checks in Abu Dhabi. Alexander Volkanovski registered 144.5 pounds and Movsar Evloev came in at 145 for the featherweight main event, while Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili each weighed 135 for their bantamweight title fight on Saturday, October 24.

Nicolle Caliari’s first attempt produced the morning’s weight miss: 120.5 pounds for her strawweight matchup with Iasmin Lucindo, 4.5 pounds above the 116-pound non-title limit. That reading is not a confirmed final reweigh, penalty or cancellation. The weigh-in session was still underway when this report was prepared.

Four title fighters hit their marks

The UFC published separate scale videos and readings for all four headliners. Volkanovski’s half-pound margin and Evloev’s exact-limit reading put both men inside the 145-pound championship requirement. Unlike a non-title featherweight contest, their matchup does not carry a one-pound allowance.

Volkanovski had described his fight-week weight management positively during his discussion of handling championship pressure. That was his own assessment before weighing in. Friday’s certified reading supplies the number that the earlier interview could not, with the defending champion coming in below the limit.

The promotion posted Volkanovski’s scale video at 05:04 UTC and Evloev’s at 05:10 UTC. Those are official weigh-in appearances, not the later public presentation. The challenger posed for the cameras before stepping away from the scale.

The bantamweight readings were equally straightforward: Dvalishvili and Yan both reached the division’s 135-pound championship ceiling without using a non-title allowance. Their individual clips document separate appearances, rather than a ceremonial faceoff being presented as proof of an official weight.

Yan’s clip was published at 05:29 UTC, after Dvalishvili’s 05:05 UTC appearance. The weight confirmation is distinct from the earlier analysis of how the Yan–Dvalishvili matchup might unfold.

Other readings from the official session

Aaron Pico weighed 145.5 pounds and Losene Keita reached 146, putting both inside the non-title featherweight limit. Keita’s number therefore has a different significance from Evloev’s: the challenger in the championship main event needed to be at or below 145.

Pico and Keita meet on the main card without a championship at stake. Keita previously outlined his ambitions and assessed the Pico matchup, but a future title opportunity has not been guaranteed. Their Friday readings concern this booked contest, not another opponent.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev also appeared in the UFC’s official scale coverage at 206 pounds, the non-title light-heavyweight allowance. His opponent Nikita Krylov was listed at the same weight in the live results.

Other recorded readings included Dominick Reyes at 205, Azamat Murzakanov at 206, Grant Dawson at 156 and Nurullo Aliev at 155. Abus Magomedov registered 185.5, Cam Rowston 185, Abubakar Vagaev 185.5 and Jacob Malkoun 186. Bolaji Oki and Daniel Santos each weighed 146; Kody Steele and Noah Gugnon each weighed 156.

Alexander Volkov registered 256 pounds. His official scale video was published at 05:46 UTC, adding a heavyweight reading to the earlier confirmations.

Lucindo registered 115 opposite Caliari. Colby Thicknesse weighed 135.5 and Ramazan Temirov 126. Missing readings in an unfinished live list should not be interpreted as weight misses.

Friday’s official session is separate from the ceremonial weigh-ins scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Saturday’s broadcast is scheduled to begin with early prelims at 10 a.m. ET, followed by prelims at noon and the main card at 2 p.m. ET.