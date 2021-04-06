Report: UFC Unwilling to Meet Jon Jones Financial Demands, Will Push For Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis

Both Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones want to fight each other. However, it looks like the UFC won’t be willing to meet the financial request of Jones to make the mega-fight happen. Instead, the UFC will look to pit Ngannou against Derrick Lewis, although Francis isn’t necessarily excited for the matchup.

It’s well documented that Jon Jones wants more money to face Francis Ngannou. While some fans believe that’s an excuse not to meet Francis, others, including Ngannou himself, believe that Jones isn’t scared to face the new heavyweight champion.

High-level negotiations seemed to be what was stopping the matchup from happening. This is mainly due to Jon’s desire to want much more than $10 million to make the fight happen.

UFC Unwilling to Pay Jones

New reports concerning the negotiations are leaning towards the fight not happening. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted the latest update in the ongoing talks.

UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt). Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

“UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt),” said Helwani. “Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones.” “Since 6/12, at least for now, doesn’t viable, do they revisit Jones? Maybe. But Lewis is ready, willing, and able. Wouldn’t be surprised if they just try to book that rematch for sometime later in the summer/fall. Doesn’t look like they are willing to meet Jones’ price right now.”

Outpriced

For now, it seems like Jones has outpriced himself out of a UFC heavyweight championship fight. Jones has expressed his willingness to sit out on many occasions until he is paid what he deserves. Or for the UFC to cut him so he can test his value in MMA free agency.

What will be the next move for Jones in the heavyweight division?