UFC Vegas 124 Weigh-In Results: Cortes-Acosta 262, Walker 239

Waldo Cortes-Acosta weighed 262 pounds and Johnny Walker registered 239 at Friday’s official UFC Vegas 124 weigh-in in Las Vegas. The November 6 readings leave a 23-pound difference between the heavyweights ahead of their Saturday main event.

The card takes place at Meta APEX on November 7. UFC’s current event listing separates six main-card matchups from eight preliminaries, with the heavyweight headliner above Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba.

The replacement main event follows the cancellation of Sean Brady’s scheduled meeting with Gabriel Bonfim. UFC’s November 2 preview describes Cortes-Acosta as sixth in the media rankings and eighth in the separate Meta rankings. Those are different lists, rather than conflicting positions in one ranking.

Heavyweights bring contrasting recent form

Short notice? No problem 😎@WaldoCortesUFC weighs in at 262 lbs [ #UFCVegas124 | NOV 7 at 8pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/VOu3I66hKT — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2026

Walker enters after stopping Mick Parkin in his October heavyweight debut. Cortes-Acosta’s recent sequence runs in the opposite direction: a January stoppage of Derrick Lewis was followed by decision defeats to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. The scale difference adds a concrete physical dimension to a matchup between a recent divisional arrival and an established heavyweight.

Aiming for his 7th Performance of the Night 👊@JohnnyWalker | 239 lbs [ #UFCVegas124 | NOV 7 at 8pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/bWIG7A7JkD — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2026

Suarez and Jandiroba confirm their readings

Suarez came in at 115.5 pounds, with Jandiroba at 116. UFC’s weigh-in report identifies both as top-five contenders seeking a chance at Mackenzie Dern’s strawweight championship.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 winner is READY @TatianaUFC checks in at 115.5 lbs [ #UFCVegas124 | NOV 7 at 8pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/C4P63AXX0O — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2026

UFC’s preview places both women back in contention after earlier title challenges. Suarez followed her loss to Zhang Weili with wins over Amanda Lemos and Loopy Godinez. Jandiroba rebounded from a defeat against Mackenzie Dern by beating Tabatha Ricci. Their co-main event therefore pairs two contenders who have already returned to winning form.

One win away from double-digit UFC victories 🤩@VirnaJandiroba | 116 lbs [ #UFCVegas124 | NOV 7 at 8pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fcB7J5mlIN — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2026

UFC Vegas 124 official weights

Two readings were still unpublished in UFC’s live report when checked: Mantas Kondratavicius and Wellington Turman. A blank entry does not establish a weight miss, withdrawal or cancellation. The figures below preserve that distinction; no claim is made that every athlete has completed the process.

The bantamweight pairing beneath the co-main event also contrasts career stages. Davey Grant is 40 and has won three of his past four. Elijah Smith turned 24 in September and has won eight straight overall, including his first three UFC appearances.

Fighter Weight (lb) Opponent Weight (lb) Waldo Cortes-Acosta 262 Johnny Walker 239 Tatiana Suarez 115.5 Virna Jandiroba 116 Davey Grant 135.5 Elijah Smith 135.5 Billy Elekana 206 Lucas Fernando 205 Priscila Cachoeira 136 Nina Milosevic 136 Mitch Raposo 125.5 Marcos Degli 126 Keiichiro Nakamura 145 Ollie Schmid 145.5 Gabriel Lorenço 234 Thomas Petersen 253.5 Karine Silva 125 Gabriella Fernandes 126 Jose Delano 145.5 Murtazali Magomedov 146 Austin Bashi 145.5 Carlos Calderon 145.5 Mantas Kondratavicius Not published Andre Petroski 185.5 Seokhyeon Ko 171 Wellington Turman Not published Jonny Parsons 169.5 José Souza 171

The current event page names José Souza opposite Jonny Parsons and places their welterweight bout on the prelims. It also lists Carlos Calderon against Austin Bashi following the earlier opponent change. Those current pairings take precedence over an older preview’s lineup.

For viewers in the United States, Paramount+ carries both portions of the event. The prelims begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. Eastern. In UTC, those starts are 22:00 on November 7 and 01:00 on November 8, respectively; neither is a promised main-event walkout time.