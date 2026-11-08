UFC Vegas 124 Bonuses: Walker–Cortes-Acosta Earn Fight Of The Night

Four fighters left UFC Vegas 124 with an extra $100,000 apiece, but they did not all receive the same award. Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes-Acosta shared Fight of the Night honors, while Elijah Smith and Thomas Petersen collected Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC’s written announcement confirms $400,000 in combined awards from the November 7 show at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The payments recognize three contests: the heavyweight headliner, a one-minute bantamweight knockout and a late heavyweight comeback. They are post-fight bonuses, not a disclosure of the athletes’ complete purses or contractual compensation.

The headlining assignment itself came together only nine days before the event. An injury to Sean Brady removed the scheduled meeting with Gabriel Bonfim, opening the final slot for two heavyweights willing to take a short-notice opportunity.

Fight of the Night goes to the replacement headliner

Round 1

Walker attacked the legs early, while Cortes-Acosta kept advancing rather than conceding ground. The Brazilian’s kicking offense had to contend with persistent pressure from his opponent.

Round 2

Cortes-Acosta took greater command of the exchanges through the second. That left Walker needing to reverse the direction of the contest rather than protect an early advantage.

Round 3

A high question-mark kick opened the route to Walker’s eventual stoppage at 2:27. It was his second heavyweight finish in 35 days, extending the successful start to his move up from light heavyweight.

The final striking figures underline the amount of offense both men produced: Walker landed 51 significant strikes to his opponent’s 40. Each was credited with a knockdown, and neither completed a takedown. The shared award consequently included a defeated fighter, unlike the two individual performance prizes.

Estos son los bonos por desempeño 💰 que se repartieron esta noche 💥#UFCVegas124 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/DppzCgN4XD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 8, 2026

Smith’s fast finish brings an individual award

Round 1

Smith and Davey Grant traded sharp punches immediately. The veteran absorbed the heavier damage and backed toward the fence, where the younger bantamweight followed with power shots. Grant went down, and a final strike on the canvas completed the knockout at exactly one minute.

Smith was credited with 11 significant connections to Grant’s eight in their brief exchange, with the only knockdown. Neither man completed a takedown or attempted a submission before the referee’s intervention.

The result took Smith to 4-0 in the UFC and nine consecutive victories overall. The promotion’s written report identifies it as the last fight on his existing contract; the performance payment does not establish that he has signed a new deal.

Secured the bag 💪 Elijah Smith & Thomas Petersen earn POTN bonuses after their incredible finishes at #UFCVegas124! [ B2YB @RamTrucks ] pic.twitter.com/A38BPXaifX — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

Petersen earns his bonus the hard way

Round 1

Gabriel Lorenço repeatedly hurt Petersen with heavy punches during the opening five minutes. The American endured several difficult moments before he could establish the grappling that changed their heavyweight contest.

Round 2

Petersen dropped Lorenço with a left early in the second and followed him down. The Brazilian survived, recovered his feet and extended the fight into its final scheduled round.

Round 3

An early takedown left Lorenço defending underneath again. Petersen increased his output in the final 45 seconds until referee Chris Tognoni intervened at 4:47. The comeback moved his UFC record to 4-4.

Petersen finished with two successful takedowns against none for Lorenço. Their significant-strike totals were much closer, 57 to 53, reflecting a fight in which the eventual winner had first been forced to survive.