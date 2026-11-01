Tom Nolan Earns UFC Vegas 123 Bonus Alongside Three Other Winners

Tom Nolan added a Performance of the Night award to his first UFC main-event victory, joining Lucia Szabová, Joe Kropschot and Julian Erosa on the promotion’s official UFC Vegas 123 bonus list. The four were recognized after the October 31 card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with the announcement published on November 1.

The selection brought together two fighters making their Octagon debuts, a lightweight taking his first headlining opportunity and a veteran ending his career. All four entries in the UFC’s announcement were individual performance awards. The report did not specify a dollar amount.

Nolan survives the grappling before finding the finish

The Australian’s win over Renato Moicano required him to work out of difficult positions rather than simply impose his striking. The Brazilian took his back in the opening round and pursued a rear-naked choke, but Nolan’s hand-fighting prevented the submission. Moicano reached the back again in the second before referee Dan Miragliotta restarted the action standing.

Nolan hurt him before that round ended. In the third, he reversed another takedown, reached top position and forced the stoppage with punches and elbows at 1:28. MiddleEasy’s main-event report details the full exchange-by-exchange comeback.

That result extended the winning run he brought into the headliner. His UFC biography lists successive victories over Victor Martinez, Alex Reyes, Viacheslav Borshchev, Charlie Campbell and Farès Ziam before this assignment. Beating an established contender therefore added a different level of opposition to a streak built since his debut defeat.

Esta noche se entregaron 4 bonos por desempeño 💰 Aquí toda la información ‼️#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/vlrmEJZoSi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Szabová and Kropschot turn debuts into award-winning nights

Szabová stopped Tainara Lisboa with ground strikes at 3:20 of round three. She used takedowns early, defended a late first-round choke threat, then imposed top pressure in the second. The finish came after she moved through crucifix position into mount, leaving the referee to intervene.

The unbeaten Slovakian arrived with credentials beyond a prospect’s record. Her official biography identifies her as OKTAGON’s first female two-division champion, having held its bantamweight and flyweight titles. She was also the first woman from Slovakia to compete in the UFC. The debut victory carried that regional success into a new promotion.

Kropschot submitted Nick Klein with an armbar after threatening with chokes earlier in their fight. Klein escaped a D’Arce attempt, while a subsequent rear-naked choke also failed to end matters. The newcomer eventually combined an inverted triangle with an isolated arm to secure the tap.

A former LFA middleweight champion and jiu-jitsu black belt, Kropschot earned his UFC contract through a unanimous decision over Jon Kunneman on the August 11 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. That route made Saturday his first regular UFC appearance rather than another qualifying bout.

Erosa leaves with one more knockout

Erosa’s retirement fight nearly went the other way when JeongYeong Lee dropped him early. He recovered, separated from the scramble and landed the right hand that changed the fight. Follow-up punches completed the knockout at 1:31 of the first round, a finish covered in MiddleEasy’s Erosa-Lee report.

His UFC biography had already identified the October 31 appearance as his retirement fight, with plans to move his family back to Washington to help with the family farm. He departs after three separate spells in the promotion.