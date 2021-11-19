 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-Ins: Ketlen Vieira, Miesha Tate Make Weight

Complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 43: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate

Posted on 2021-11-19

UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-Ins: Ketlen Vieira, Miesha Tate Make Weight
This weekend sees a bantamweight main event featuring former champ Miesha Tate, and number 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 43.

This weekend’s main event sees Tate in her second fight since coming out of retirement, beating Marion Reneau in July. Standing in her way is the always gritty Vieira, who is looking to right the ship after losing two of her last three.

The co-main event is a crucial bout in the welterweight division, that features Michael Chiesa taking on top prospect Sean Brady. Also making appearances are the likes of Rani Yahya, a recently married Joanne Wood, and Davey Grant, among others.

UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 43 would see a total of 24 competitors taking to the scale in Las Vegas, on Friday morning, in order to make weight for the fight. Immediately after the two hour window, the fighters would face off with one another, foregoing the ceremonial weigh-ins, as this was not a PPV event.

The main event competitors would be the first to take the scales making weight. This was also a lightning fast weigh-in, with all but two competitors making weight within the first fifteen minutes.

Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 43:

Main Card (ESPN+, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

  • Ketlen Vieira (136lb) vs Miesha Tate (135.5lb)
  • Michael Chiesa (170.5lb) vs Sean Brady (170.5lb) 
  • Rani Yahya (135.5lb) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136lb)
  • Joanne Wood (126lb) vs Taila Santos (125.5lb)
  • Davey Grant (135.5lb) vs Adrian Yanez (135lb)

Prelims (ESPN+ 3pm EST/12pm PST)

  • Pat Sabatini (145lb) vs Tucker Lutz (145.5lb)
  • Rafa Garcia (155lb) vs Natan Levy (154lb)
  • Loma Lookboonmee (115.5lb) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5lb)
  • Terrance Mckinney (155.5lb) vs Fares Ziam (156lb)
  • Cody Durden (126lb) vs Aoriqileng (126lb)
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145lb) vs Sean Soriano (146lb)
  • Luana Pinheiro (116lb) vs Sam Hughes (115.5lb)

Highlights and Faceoffs

 

