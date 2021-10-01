UFC Vegas 38 Weigh-Ins: Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker Main Event Set

The biggest MMA promotion in the world returns to the Apex Center this weekend, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the complete weigh-in results For UFC Vegas 38: Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker.

This weekend marks the return of Johnny Walker, after a year away following his win over Ryan Spann. He will be taking on former title challenger Thiago Santos in this weekend’s UFC main event, that has some big stakes on the line for both men’s careers.

The co-main event features the return of fan favorite prospect Kevin Holland, taking on Kyle Daukaus in an exciting scrap at 185lb. This is just one part of a solid card featuring the likes of Aspen Ladd, Antonina Shevchenko, Bethe Correia, and Niko Price, to name but a few.

UFC Vegas 38 Weigh-In Results

Before the combatants go to war in the Octagon on Saturday night, the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 38 need to make weight. This time around, a total of 26 fighters hitting the scales, looking to make their respective weight class limits.

Former bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia came in 2.5lb over the weight limit for her retirement fight with Karol Rosa. The bout will likely still take place, with Bethe suffering a fine for missing weight.

Below are the complete weigh-in results For UFC Vegas 38:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Thiago Santos (206lb) vs Johnny Walker (204.5lb)

Kevin Holland (183.5lb) vs Kyle Daukus (185.5lb)

Alex Oliveira (169.5lb) vs Niko Price (170.5lb)

Misha Cirkunov (185.5lb) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5lb)

Aspen Ladd (lb) vs Macy Chiasson (136lb)

Alexander Hernandez (154.5lb) vs Mike Breedon (155.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Joe Solecki (155.5lb) vs Jared Gordon (155lb)

Antonina Shevchenko (125.5lb) vs Casey O’Neill (125lb)

Bethe Correia ( 138.5lb ) vs Karol Rosa (135.5lb)

Devonte Smith (155.5lb) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5lb)

Douglas Silva De Andrade (135lb) vs Gaetano Pirrello (134.5lb)

Stephanie Egger (135lb) vs Shanna Young (lb)

Alejandro Perez (lb) vs Johnny Eduardo (135.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

