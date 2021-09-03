UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-Ins: Derek Brunson, Darren Till Set To Clash

This weekend sees big action in the middleweight division, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Center. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 36: Derek Brunson vs Darren Till.

This weekend’s UFC main event features a pivotal matchup at 185lb, which has the possibility of title implications on the line. Darren Till looks to rebound from his loss to Robert Whittaker by derailing the 4-fight streak of Derek Brunson.

The co-main event sees heavyweight action between Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac. However the most anticipated bout on the card could very well be the promotional debut of Paddy Pimblett, as he takes on Luigi Vendermini.

UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-In Results

Before the fighters can compete at UFC Vegas 36, they must first hit the scales and make weight. With this being a short and sweet ten-fight card, there were only 20 athletes tasked with making their respective marks.

Among these was a 150lb catchweight bout between Julian Erosa and Charles Jourdain. Both men made their agreed upon weight with no issues.

Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 36: Derek Brunson vs Darren Till:

Main Card (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Derek Brunson (186lb) vs Darren Till (185.5lb)

Tom Aspinall (247lb) vs Serghei Spivac (238.5lb)

Alex Morono (170.5lb) vs David Zawada (170.5lb)

Modestas Bukauskas (205lb) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205.5lb)

Paddy Pimblett (155.5lb) vs Luigi Vendramini (155.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1:30pm EST/10:30am PST)

Molly McCann (125.5lb) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126lb)

Jack Shore (136lb) vs Liudvik Sholinian (135lb)

Julian Erosa (149.5lb) vs Charles Jourdain (149.5lb) (150lb catchweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula (185lb) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5lb)

Jonathan Martinez (138lb) vs Marcelo Rojo (135.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

Hitting the scales at 186 💪 🇺🇸 @DerekBrunson makes your main event OFFICIAL. [ #UFCVegas36 | Tomorrow | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 1:30𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/nwBK7HOHRq — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2021

First to the scale! ⚖️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @DarrenTill2 is main event ready. [ #UFCVegas36 | Tomorrow | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 1:30𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HlwQeCveaj — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2021

⚖️ = 155.5lbs Here he is! @PaddyTheBaddy hits the scales in the shape of his life!#UFCVegas36 | Saturday 7pm | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/oDOuc8wKXG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 3, 2021