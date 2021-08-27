UFC Vegas 35 Weigh-Ins: Edson Barboza, Giga Chikadze Make Weight

The Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada will place to a fight between two elite featherweights. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 35: Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze.

Heading into this fight, Barboza is riding a two-fight win streak after stumbling in his featherweight debut. He looks to keep that streak alive when he face Chikadze, who has been making a huge impression since his UFC debut, winning all six of his bouts in the promotion.

This card is also to decide the winner of the return season of The Ultimate Fighter, with Team Volkanovski’s Gilbert Urbina stepping up on short notice to replace season favorite Tresean Gore of Team Ortega, and face his teammate Bryan Battle at middleweight. Additionally, the bantamweight final features two Team Volkanovski members, in Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand.

UFC Vegas 35 Weigh-In Results

Before UFC Vegas 35 can go down in the Apex Center, the fighters must complete the early weigh-ins on Friday morning. This time around, 24 fighters were set to hit the scales and make their respective weight class limits.

Mana Martinez came in 4lb heavy for his bantamweight bout with Guido Cannetti. He will likely be facing a hefty fine for this weight miss.

These are the results of the weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 35:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Edson Barboza (145lb) vs Giga Chikadze (145.5lb)

Bryan Battle (185.5lb) vs Gilbert Urbina (186lb)

Ricky Turcios (135lb) vs Brady Hiestand (135.5lb)

Kevin Lee (170.5lb) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171lb)

Andre Petroski (185.5lb) vs Michael Gillmore (184lb)

Makhmud Muradov (185.5lb) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Alessio Di Chirico (185.5lb) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5lb)

Sam Alvey (185.5lb) vs Wellington Turman (185.5lb)

Dustin Jacoby (203.5lb) vs Darren Stewart (204.5lb)

JJ Aldrich (125lb) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5lb)

Jamall Emmers (145.5lb) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5lb)

Mana Martinez ( 140lb ) vs Guido Cannetti (135.5lb)

Weigh-InHighlights and Faceoffs