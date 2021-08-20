UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-Ins: Kelvin Gastelum Makes Weight On Second Attempt For Jared Cannonier Main Event (UPDATED)

After a week away, it is exciting to see the Ultimate Fighting Championship returning to action. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 34: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum.

This weekend’s UFC event sees Gastelum stepping up on short notice to face Cannonier, replacing Paulo Costa for the second time in a row. Both men are looking to get back on track, following losses to Robert Whittaker.

The co-main event sees longtime veteran Clay Guida return to action against Mark Madsen in the lightweight division. This is one of the many fights on this card that feature up and coming talents in the promotion.

UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-In Results

As long as nothing happens between weigh-ins and fight time, there will be 24 fighters competing at UFC Vegas 34. However before that can happen, these athletes must first hit the scales, for the early weigh-ins on Friday.

Kelvin Gastelum missed weight for his main event spot, but he is being granted an extra hour to cut the remaining quarter of a pound. Saidyokub Kakhramonov also came in heavy by 2.5lb for his bantamweight clash with Trevin Jones, but that bout will continue as scheduled, with Saidyokub being fined 20% of his purse.

UPDATE: Kelvin Gastelum returned to the scale, where he successfully made weight at 186lb.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 34: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Jared Cannonier (185lb) vs Kelvin Gastelum (186lb)

Clay Guida (155lb) vs Mark Madsen (156lb)

Parker Porter (262lb) vs Chase Sherman (256lb)

Trevin Jones (135lb) vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov ( 138.5lb )

) Austin Hubbard (156lb) vs Vinc Pichel (155.5lb)

Alexandre Pantoja (126lb) vs Brandon Royval (125.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Austin Lingo (145.5lb) vs Luis Saldana (146lb)

Brian Kelleher (136lb) vs Domingo Pilarte (136lb)

Bea Malecki (135lb) vs Josiane Nunes (136lb)

Fabio Cherant (205lb) vs William Knight (206lb)

Ignacio Bahamondes (154lb) vs Roosevelt Roberts (154.5lb)

Ramiz Brahimaj (171lb) vs Sasha Palatnikov (170lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

