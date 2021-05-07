UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-Ins: Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson On Point; Ryan Benoit Struggles To Stand And Misses Weight

The UFC is back in the Apex Center this weekend, with a clash of flyweights atop of the bill. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 26: Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson.

This weekend’s UFC event was originally supposed to be the return of former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, as he was set to face Cory Sandhagen. However after a cut forced TJ out, Waterson and Rodriguez was given the main event position.

The co-main event was hit with drama too, as Donald Cerrone was set to face Diego Sanchez at welterweight. However the TUF 1 winner was cut by the promotion due to a slew of concerns, leading to Alex Morono stepping up on short notice.

Other notable names on this UFC card include to return of Amanda Ribas, taking on Angela Hill. We also see a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal, with other veterans and prospects alike competing on Saturday night.

UFC Vegas 26 Weigh-In Results

As is customary, before the fighters can compete at UFC Vegas 26, they must first hit the scales and make their respective weight. This week we would see 24 athletes step up on Friday morning, in an attempt to make their respective marks.

The main event of the evening would be set in stone, as both Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson made the limit for their flyweight bout. Although Diego Ferreira missed weight by 4.5lb fo this lightweight clash with a returning Gregor Gillespie.

However a concerning turn of events would occur as Ryan Benoit failed to successfully make the scale after being propped up by others, being escorted backstage. That said he did return to the scales to weigh in 3lb over the flyweight limit, at 129lb, but the fight was officially called off shortly thereafter.

Below are the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 26:

Main Card (ESPN, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (125)

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal ()

Diego Ferreira ( 160.5 ) vs. Gregor Gillespie (156)

) vs. Gregor Gillespie (156) Maurice Greene (237lb) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Philipe Lins () vs. Ben Rothwell (264.5)

Kyle Daukaus (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Ludovit Klein (146) vs. Mike Trizano (146lb)

Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ryan Benoit ( 129lb )*

Tafon Nchukwi () vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5)

*Bout called off, following Benoit’s weight issues

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

