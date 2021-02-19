UFC Vegas 19 Weigh-Ins: Rafael Alves Misses Weight By 11.5lb, Three Others Come In Heavy

The leading mixed martial arts promotion in the world is back in action this weekend, with a crucial heavyweight main event. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 19: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis.

This weekend’s UFC event pits two of the top ranked heavyweights against each other, in an attempt to stake their claim for a shot at the title. Number two ranked Curtis Blaydes squares off against fourth ranked Derrick Lewis in a battle of the big boys.

The co-main event sees two women’s bantamweights square off, as Ketlen Vieira faces Yana Kunitskaya. Top to bottom, the card is filled with prospects and interesting potential future contenders worth keeping an eye on.

UFC Vegas 19 Weigh-In Results

As is always the case, before the fighters can step into the Octagon on Saturday night, to compete at UFC Vegas 19, they must first win the fight against the scales by making weight. A whopping 30 fighters who are competing on Saturday took to the scale for Friday’s early weigh-ins.

Of these athletes, three missed weight. Drako Rodriguez came in 4.5lb over the bantamweight limit for his bout against Aiemann Zahabi. Jared Gordon also came in 4lb over the featherweight limit for his fight against Danny Chavez.

In one of the worst weight misses ever seen, Rafael Alves was a shocking 11.5lb over the featherweight limit for his bout with Pat Sabatini. That was too heavy, even for the weight class above.

UFC bantamweight Ketlen Vieiera missed weight for her co-main event bout with Yana Kunitskaya. She was two pounds over the 136lb limit.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 19.

Main Card (ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST

Curtis Blaydes (259lb) vs Derrick Lewis (263lb)

Ketlen Vieiera ( 138lb ) vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.5lb)

Charles Rosa (146lb) vs Darrick Minner (146lb)

Aleksei Oleinik (240lb) vs Chris Daukaus (234lb)

Phillip Hawes (185lb) vs Nassourdine Imavov (185.5lb)

Andrei Arlovski (249.5lb) vs Tom Aspinall (244.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+ 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Jared Gordon ( 150lb ) vs Danny Chavez (145lb)

Drakkar Klose (156lb) vs Luis Pena (155.5lb)

Eddie Wineland (135.5lb) vs John Castaneda (136lb)

Nate Landwehr (lb) vs Julian Erosa (145.5lb)

Rafael Alves ( 157.5lb ) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5lb)

Shana Dobson (126lb) vs Casey O'Neil (125.5lb)

Chas Skelly (146lb) vs Jamall Emmers (145.5lb)

Aiemann Zahabi (136lb) vs Drako Rodriguez ( 140.5lb )

Serghei Spivac (245lb) vs Jared Vanderaa (265lb)

Should the Rafael Alves-Pat Sabatini fight stay together (unlikely), it would account for the greatest weight miss in #UFC history. Alves came in at 157.5 pounds for his featherweight fight, or 11.5 pounds heavy. Anthony Johnson held the record of 197 at middleweight (11 lbs). — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) February 19, 2021

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

