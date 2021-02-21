UFC Vegas 19 Results: Tom Aspinall Submits Andrei Arlovski (Highlights)

The classic prospect vs veteran matchup takes place in the form of Aspinall vs Arlovski. Aspinall has looked extremely impressive since entering the UFC, with two first-round victories. However, Arlovski is coming off a win against another highly touted prospect in Tanner Boser.

Round 1

Both men meet in the centre. Arlovski blitzes, but Aspinall evades. Aspinall pressuring around the cage. He rocks Arlovski with a hard shot! Aspinall is swarming Arloski who covers up. The referee nearly stops it, but Arlovski clinches up. They break. Arlovski seems to connect, but Aspinall cliches and takes the dominant position. Both men connect with heavy punches as the round finishes.

Round 1: 10-9 Aspinall

Round 2

Both men meet in the middle. Sharp left hook from Arlovski connects. Aspinall shoots for a double leg. He drives Arlovski to the ground and takes the back. He secures the rear-naked choke and that’s it!

Official Result: Aspinall wins via Submission (rear-naked choke).

Check out the highlights below:

A problem in the heavyweight division 😤 Tom Aspinall gets his 3rd-straight UFC win. [ The main card continues live on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/D2yI7BR56k — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021

Making a name for himself! 🗣 Tom Aspinall submits Arlovski early in RD 2. #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/3Qy5KYSNEr — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021