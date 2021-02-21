 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Tom Aspinall Submits Andrei Arlovski (Highlights)

Tom Aspinall with an extremely impressive submission victory over the experienced Andrei Arlovski

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Tom Aspinall Submits Andrei Arlovski (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The classic prospect vs veteran matchup takes place in the form of Aspinall vs Arlovski. Aspinall has looked extremely impressive since entering the UFC, with two first-round victories. However, Arlovski is coming off a win against another highly touted prospect in Tanner Boser.

Round 1

Both men meet in the centre. Arlovski blitzes, but Aspinall evades. Aspinall pressuring around the cage. He rocks Arlovski with a hard shot! Aspinall is swarming Arloski who covers up. The referee nearly stops it, but Arlovski clinches up. They break. Arlovski seems to connect, but Aspinall cliches and takes the dominant position. Both men connect with heavy punches as the round finishes.

Round 1: 10-9 Aspinall

Round 2

Both men meet in the middle. Sharp left hook from Arlovski connects. Aspinall shoots for a double leg. He drives Arlovski to the ground and takes the back. He secures the rear-naked choke and that’s it!

Official Result: Aspinall wins via Submission (rear-naked choke).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Rafael Alves 1
Rafael Alves Says Eating Salmon Played Role In Historic Weight Miss For His Fight At UFC Vegas 19
← Read Last Post
Daukaus
UFC Vegas 19 Results: Chris Daukaus TKO's Alexey Oleynik In The 1st Round (Highlights)
Read Next Post →