UFC Vegas 19 Results: Chris Daukaus TKO’s Alexey Oleynik In The 1st Round (Highlights)

Yet another UFC prospect vs veteran matchup, as Alexey Oleynik takes on Chris Daukaus. Oleynik’s grappling is of such a high level that Daukaus must remain vigilant at all times. However, Daukaus’ knockout power is not to be taken lightly.

Round 1

Both men exchange early. Oleynik clinches and pushes Daukaus up against the cage. Oleynik fails on a takedown, and Daukaus lands some ground and pound, Oleynik escapes. Daukaus is connecting with combinations. Herb Dean tells Oleynik to defend himself, as Daukaus swarms on him. The ref stops the fight!! Daukaus wins via TKO.

An emphatic victory for Chris Daukaus, who will in the Heavyweight rankings next week.

Official Result: Daukaus wins via TKO

Check out the highlights below:

A heavyweight clash where old school vs new school 💢 🇷🇺 @OleynikUFC vs 🇺🇸 @ChrisDaukausMMA is NEXT on #ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/Oyi2fZ0dQu — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021