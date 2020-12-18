UFC Vegas 17 Weigh-Ins: Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal On Point For Main Event

 Skip to Content

Complete results of the UFC Vegas 17: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal weigh-ins

By: Author Derek Hall

Categories MMA News / UFC

After a long line of consecutive UFC events, the final card of the year goes down this weekend, with UFC Vegas 17. This is the full results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

UFC Vegas 17 was originally expected to be headlined by the highly anticipated bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. However when that bout was a canceled, Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal were promoted to the main event. There are still some incredible fights on this card, including the return of Jose Aldo, Greg Hardy, Anthony Pettis, and many more. Unfortunately, as has been the case with the last several events, the card has lost a few more fights due to COVID-19, as the event approaches. Rick Glenn vs Carlton Minus, Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima, and Aiemann Zahabi vs Drako Rodriguez were all canned from the card after positive tests from one combatant or another. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

 

UFC Vegas 17 Weigh-In Results

Despite all of these setbacks, UFC Vegas 17 will be proceeding this weekend. However before the fighters can compete on Saturday night, they must first make weight on Friday. All 26 fighters who are still competing, took to the scales on Friday morning in the efforts to make their respective marks. 

These are the UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm ET/4pm PT)

  • Stephen Thompson (170lb) vs Geoff Neal (171lb)
  • Jose Aldo (136lb) vs Marlon Vera (135lb)
  • Khaos Williams (169.5lb) vs Michel Pereira (170lb)
  • Marlon Moraes (135.5lb) vs Rob Font (136lb)
  • Gillian Robertson (125lb) vs Taila Santos (126lb)
  • Marcin Tybura (255lb) vs Greg Hardy (266lb)

Prelim Card ( ESPN+, 4pm ET/1pm PT)

  • Anthony Pettis (170lb) vs Alex Morono (170.5lb)
  • Sijara Eubanks (136lb) vs Pannie Kianzad (135.5lb)
  • Karl Roberson (lb) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5lb)
  • Deron Winn (194.5lb) vs Antonio Arroyo (194lb) – 195lb catchweight bout
  • Tafon Nchukwi (186lb) vs Jamie Pickett (184.5lb)
  • Cody Durden (126lb) vs Jimmy Flick (125lb)
  • Christos Giagos (159.5lb) vs Carlton Minus (159lb) – 160lb catchweight bout

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

 

 

