The UFC is back in action this weekend, at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, with UFC Vegas 13: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira. This is the complete results from Friday’s early weigh-ins.

UFC Vegas 13 features a main event with a lot on the line, as Thiago Santos returns from injury to face veteran Glover Teixeira. This bout was originally expected to determine the number one contender to face new champ Jan Blachowicz. However this may have changed with the news that Jan would be facing Israel Adesanya. Nevertheless this bout provides a bit of clarity for the 205lb division, and the rest of the card is littered with some pretty fun matchups. Between the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Darren Elkins, and Claudia Gadelha there are some good veterans on the docket, but up and comers Tanner Bosser, Ian Heinisch, and Khalid Taha will look to make a statement as well.

UFC Vegas 13 Weigh-In Results

As always, before the fighters compete on Saturday, they must first conquer another opponent: the scales. All 22 fighters stepped up to make weight, and everyone including main eventers Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos made their marks. This is a nice surprise from last weekend’s event which saw several misses.

These are the UFC Vegas 13 Weigh-In Results:

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10pm ET/7pm PT)

Thiago Santos (205.5lb) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5lb)

Andrei Arlovski (244.5lb) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5lb)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5lb) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5lb)

Ian Heinisch (185.5lb) vs. Brendan Allen (185ln)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5lb) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115.5lb)

Prelim card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (185.5lb) vs. Bevon Lewis (185lb)

Giga Chikadze (145lb) vs. Jamey Simmons (146lb)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258lb) vs. Alexander Romanov (260lb)

Darren Elkins (145.5lb) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (145.5lb)

Max Griffin (170lb) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170lb)

Anthony Birchak (136lb) vs. Gustavo Lopez (135.75lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

Thiago Santos is BACK!! 🔨🇧🇷@TMarretaMMA weighs in at 205.5lbs for his return to the Octagon 💪 #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/Q4tWNgEDeL — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 6, 2020

20 years in the game and still not done! 💪 @AndreiArlovski weighs in at 244.5lbs for #UFCVegas13! pic.twitter.com/snK9lNUXiQ — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 6, 2020