Petersen, Magomedov, Parsons Sent For Scans After UFC Vegas 124

Thomas Petersen, Murtazali Magomedov and Jonny Parsons were taken to a local hospital for precautionary examinations after UFC Vegas 124. Alexander Behunin reported on Sunday that UFC officials confirmed the three transports following Saturday’s event at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

According to his MMA Mania report, each fighter was sent for CT scans of the head and face. The update covers two winners and one defeated fighter, rather than only athletes whose bouts ended in a knockout loss.

Petersen’s comeback was followed by a hospital evaluation

Petersen’s heavyweight fight against Gabriel Lorenco lasted almost the full distance. UFC’s written recap described the American being badly hurt by power punches in the opening round, then dropping his opponent in the second. Lorenco regained his feet, but Petersen put him down again in the third and increased his ground strikes late. Referee Chris Tognoni stopped it at 4:47, leaving 13 seconds on the clock.

Three fighters transported to hospital following UFC Vegas 124 https://t.co/m4lKGxzUOa — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 8, 2026

The promotion’s separate bonus announcement named Petersen a Performance of the Night recipient, worth $100,000. Elijah Smith received the other performance award, while Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes Acosta shared Fight of the Night. Those are the event’s bonus awards, not a disclosure of the fighters’ complete compensation.

Magomedov went the distance; Parsons was stopped

Magomedov beat Jose Delano by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 29–28. The official account credited him with takedowns in every round. Delano repeatedly stood back up and landed more strikes, particularly low kicks, before a late left hand from Magomedov produced a knockdown near the final horn.

Parsons’ welterweight return ended in the first round. Jose Souza used his reach to keep him outside, with Parsons finding opportunities for low kicks. As Parsons advanced to shorten the distance, Souza connected with the right uppercut that ended their opening bout at 4:16. The finish gave Souza consecutive UFC victories.

Saturday was Parsons’ first UFC appearance since July 2023. In his October 22 written interview report, James Lynch documented the welterweight’s earlier injury setbacks and changes to his training. Parsons had described abandoning repeated attempts at rapid weight loss in favor of the UFC Performance Institute’s steadier approach. That account concerned preparation for his return; it does not establish any connection between his previous hip-flexor problems and the new precautionary head and face examinations.

No scan findings were disclosed in the report

Behunin’s update did not provide the results of those examinations. It identified the precautionary checks, not a diagnosed injury for any of the three men. A hospital transport alone therefore should not be presented as proof of a particular medical condition or its severity.