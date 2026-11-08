UFC Vegas 124 Compliance Pay Totals $181,500

UFC Vegas 124 generated $181,500 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments, with Johnny Walker and Davey Grant receiving the joint-highest amounts at $16,000 apiece. Mike Bohn’s MMA Junkie report lists 28 payments; their sum matches the reported event total.

Winning is not the deciding factor in this payment system. Its six regular brackets are based on experience, with two additional rates for champions and title challengers. The money is tied to the promotion’s outfitting agreement, rather than awarded by judges or selected according to a finish.

UFC Fight Night 293 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Two get highest payout of $16,000 https://t.co/o0TPbHIbUk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 8, 2026

Every reported payment, from highest to lowest

The complete breakdown below groups the athletes by amount, rather than by bout result.

Compliance payment Fighters $16,000 Johnny Walker, Davey Grant $11,000 Waldo Cortes Acosta, Tatiana Suarez, Virna Jandiroba, Priscila Cachoeira, Andre Petroski $6,000 Thomas Petersen, Karine Silva, Gabriella Fernandes, Wellington Turman $4,500 Elijah Smith, Billy Elekana, Mitch Raposo, Austin Bashi, Seokhyeon Ko $4,000 Lucas Fernando, Nina Milosevic, Marcos Degli, Ollie Schmid, Keiichiro Nakamura, Gabriel Lorenco, Murtazali Magomedov, Jose Delano, Carlos Calderon, Mantas Kondratavicius, Jose Souza, Jonny Parsons

The obligations behind the figures

When the revised program was introduced in April 2021, UFC officials said athletes had to satisfy fight-week clothing rules, complete required promotional work and follow the organization’s code of conduct. John Morgan’s original report described increases across all eight payment tiers as Venum replaced Reebok.

The standard tiers range from $4,000 for one to three eligible appearances to $21,000 for 21 or more. Title challengers receive $32,000, while champions receive $42,000 under the stated schedule.

UFC executive Lawrence Epstein also distinguished cash paid to competitors from the cost of supplying products to athletes and their corners. That distinction matters when reading an outfitting deal’s overall value: apparel supplied at events is not another cash payment that can simply be added to an individual fighter’s reported figure.

Epstein described the partnership as not being a profit center for UFC. That was the promotion’s account of the arrangement, not an independently audited disclosure of its confidential commercial terms.

UFC subsequently extended its exclusive global outfitting relationship with Venum through 2029 in a March 2024 announcement. The agreement covers several stages of an athlete’s event week, not just the shorts worn during competition. Training apparel and clothing for official activities, including weigh-ins and open workouts, form part of the Fight Week collection.

The Fight Night range separately includes Octagon kits and walkout clothing for fighters and corners, such as hoodies, hats and pants. UFC also identified Performance Institute staff among those outfitted under the partnership. Those commercial provisions explain its broader scope; the extension itself did not announce a new set of compliance-payment brackets.

This accounting is separate from the UFC Vegas 124 bonus awards. UFC’s own announcements named Walker and Waldo Cortes-Acosta for Fight of the Night, and Elijah Smith and Thomas Petersen for Performance of the Night. Those selections recognize what happened in competition, rather than compliance with promotional duties.

Athletes can therefore appear in both categories without either list representing their entire compensation. These published compliance figures do not disclose contracted show money, win money or every other payment a fighter may receive. They should not be presented as the event’s complete payroll.