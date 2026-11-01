UFC Vegas 123 Compliance Pay: Moicano, Randy Brown Lead $188,500 Breakdown

UFC Vegas 123 generated $188,500 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance payments, according to Mike Bohn’s MMA Junkie report. The event’s 24 listed payments add up to that reported total.

These payments belong to the UFC’s outfitting and promotional-duty program. They should not be read as disclosed fight purses or a complete earnings statement. When the Venum arrangement began in 2021, the promotion explained that eligibility involved complying with fight-week clothing requirements at official appearances, completing promotional obligations and following its code of conduct.

The structure uses six experience-based brackets, with separate categories for champions and title challengers. The original announcement described higher payments across all eight tiers. That makes tenure relevant to this particular payment, rather than simply whether an athlete wins on the night. The program provides one defined part of fighter compensation; it does not establish the value of an individual bout agreement.

#UFCVegas123 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2026 total passes $8 million https://t.co/m2Act6dHfl — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 1, 2026

UFC Vegas 123 compliance payments

Moicano and Randy Brown topped the list at $21,000 each. The complete reported breakdown follows.

Fighter Compliance payment Tom Nolan $6,000 Renato Moicano $21,000 Jacobe Smith $4,500 Randy Brown $21,000 Cody Durden $16,000 Ode Osbourne $11,000 Luana Santos $6,000 Yana Santos $11,000 Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani $4,000 Farman Hasanov $4,000 Dakota Hope $4,000 Francis Marshall $6,000 Rodrigo Sezinando $4,000 Theodor Berggren $4,000 Julian Erosa $16,000 JeongYeong Lee $4,500 Zach Reese $6,000 Mickey Gall $11,000 Joe Kropschot $4,000 Nick Klein $4,000 Piera Rodriguez $6,000 Talita Alencar $6,000 Lucia Szabova $4,000 Tainara Lisboa $4,500

How the outfitting arrangement works

UFC executive Lawrence Epstein discussed the system with John Morgan when the new terms were introduced in April 2021. His explanation distinguished cash distributed to athletes from the products supplied to fighters and their corners. The stated value of an outfitting partnership therefore was not interchangeable with the running total of cash payments.

The arrangement remains a long-term part of the promotion’s business. In March 2024, UFC announced an extension making Venum its exclusive global outfitting partner through 2029. That agreement covered more than competition shorts: the companies described fight-week clothing used for official appearances, walkout apparel and the kits worn inside the Octagon.

The same announcement also covered outfitting for UFC Performance Institute staff. It provides useful context for the scope of the commercial relationship, but it is not a new increase to the fighters’ payment brackets. The 2024 extension should not be confused with this weekend’s newly reported event accounting.

Compliance money is not the performance-bonus list

Separately, UFC selected Tom Nolan, Julian Erosa, Joe Kropschot and Lucia Szabova for its UFC Vegas 123 performance awards. Those selections recognize the athletes’ performances; they are a different category from the compliance figures listed above.

That distinction matters for a card that ended with Nolan’s main-event win and Erosa’s retirement appearance. A fighter appearing on both lists has not received the same payment twice under different names. Conversely, missing the performance-award list does not mean an athlete received no compliance payment. The reported $188,500 is the compliance total alone, not the card’s combined athlete payroll.