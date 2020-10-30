A major moment in MMA goes down this weekend, as Anderson Silva has his supposed final MMA fight against Uriah Hall. This is the results from the UFC Vegas 12 weigh-ins.

The UFC returns to their home with UFC Vegas 12, having a big fight for the main event. Although there are no title implications from Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall, it is noteworthy for being billed as the retirement fight for the former middleweight king. The first ever Halloween UFC card features some other big name talents littered throughout the card, ranging from the co-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili, as well as Greg Hardy, Kevin Holland, and more. All in all, this is a pretty solid card on paper, especially for a Fight Night card.

UFC Vegas 12 Weigh-In Results

As always, before the fighters step into the Octagon for UFC Vegas 12, they must first make weight. 19 of the 22 fighters who took to the scale, with no issues making their marks. Yet rest assured, if you buy that this is Anderson Silva’s final fight, he officially made weight for the bout, opposite Uriah Hall.

Cole Williams came in 4.5lb over the welterweight limit for his bout with Jason Whitt, and Jack Marshman was 1.5lb heavy for his middleweight scrap against Sean Strickland. Greg Hardy also came in a half of a pond over the heavyweight limit, but is being given the opportunity to cut the extra weight. Additionally the prelim bout between Priscilla Cachoeira and Courtney Casey was canceled during the weigh-ins after the former slipped in a bath tub and hit her head while cutting weight, without either lady taking the scale.

Below are the full results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm ET/4pm PT)

Uriah Hall (186lb) vs Anderson Silva (184lb)

Bryce Mitchell (146lb) vs Andre Fili (146lb)

Kevin Holland (185.5lb) vs Charles Ontiveros (182.5lb)

Greg Hardy (266.5lb) vs Maurice Greene (250lb)

) vs Maurice Greene (250lb) Thiago Moises (156lb) vs Bobby Green (155lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+, 4pm ET/1pm PT)

Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5lb) vs Alexander Hernandez (155.5lb)

Adrian Yanez (135.5lb) vs Victor Rodriguez (133lb)

Sean Strickland (185.5lb) vs Jack Marshman ( 187.5lb )

Cole Williams (175.5lb) vs Jason Witt (170.5lb)

) vs Jason Witt (170.5lb) Dustin Jacoby (204lb) vs Justin Ledet (205.5lb)

Kevin Natividad (134.5lb) vs Miles Johns (135lb)



