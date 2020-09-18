Prior to their return to Fight Island next week, the UFC has one more event set to take place in Las Vegas. This the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley.

Although some could argue that this weekend’s UFC Vegas 11 main event is taking place later than it should have, fans are super excited nonetheless. Welterweight rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley finally square off after years of a growing beef between the two. Not only that, but there is a banger of a co-main event between fan favorite Donald Cerrone, and the always exciting Niko Price. Top to bottom, this is one of the best Fight Night cards of the year, with names like Khamzat Chimaev, Johnny Walker, Mackenzie Dern, and several others littered throughout the event.

UFC Vegas 11 Weigh-In Results

Before they get locked into the Octagon on Saturday night, all of the UFC Vegas 11 contestants must first weigh in. Friday morning, all 28 fighters appeared at the scales to reach their respective marks. Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley had no issues making the welterweight limit, as was the case with everyone competing on the card.

These are the complete results from the UFC Vegas 11 weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm CST)

Colby Covington (171lb) vs Tyron Woodley (171lb)

Donald Cerrone (170.5lb) vs Niko Price (170.5lb)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5lb) vs Gerald Meerschaert (186lb)

Ryan Spann (205.5lb) vs Johnny Walker (205.5lb)

Mackenzie Dern (115lb) vs Randa Markos (115.5lb)

Kevin Holland (185lb) vs Darren Stewart (185.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 5pm EST/2pm CST)

David Dvorak (125.5lb) vs Jordan Espinosa (126lb)

Mirsad Bektic (144.5lb) vs Damon Jackson (145.5lb)

Mara Romero Borella (125lb) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5lb)

Sarah Alpar (135.5lb) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (135lb)

T.J. Laramie (145lb) vs Darrick Minner (146lb)

Randy Costa (135lb) vs Journey Newson (135lb)

Andre Ewell (134.5lb) vs Irwin Rivera (135.5lb)

Tyson Nam (136lb) vs Jerome Rivera (135lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs