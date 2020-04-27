UFC Giving Away Chance To Chill With Halle Berry, And To ‘Make Your Own Fight’

Do You Want To Be UFC Matchmaker For A Day?

Well, now is your opportunity. The UFC is currently doing a sweepstakes, where the winner earns the ability to sit in on a matchmaking meeting, as well as spend some time hanging out, and watching fights with Halle Berry.

The UFC has been known to give away some pretty crazy things during their sweepstakes. This most recent “Ultimate UFC Experience” giveaway is no different. Not only will the winner get to attend a UFC event in Las Vegas, but they will be doing so in the company of Hollywood darling Halle Berry. On top of that, they will be allowed to attend a matchmaking meeting, and apparently have some say on one of the fights being made.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_XuGX1DWll/?igshid=1wt2tpg5k0ji8

This is the UFC’s statement on the contest:

“UFC PRESIDENT Dana White and Academy-Award winning actress Halle Berry are teaming up to present the most exclusive UFC experience beyond your wildest dreams. The duo is offering one lucky winner the chance to pick any Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View event with all expenses paid that include once-in-a-lifetime experiences… …The WINNER will be flown to Las Vegas to be a special guest of UFC and Halle Berry. In addition to being a part of the UFC official ceremonial weigh-ins and fight night, the winner will be whisked away to a private dinner with Halle Berry and sit alongside her on fight night. In addition, they will receive private MMA training with UFC legends and a full range of personalized exclusive gifts and signed merchandise. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. There’s no better experience for the ultimate sports fan! This can’t miss package is listed below. Enter now and we’ll see you in Las Vegas!!!”

In addition to the perks already mentioned, the winner will be able to go backstage at the event. Moreover they will receive a tour of the Performance Insitiute, as well as private training from Forrest Griffin and Valentina Shevchenko. Furthermore, they will also stand on stage with Dana during the ceremonial weigh-in’s, and will walk away with several replica title belts from various organizations.

Dana White just upped the ante for the UFC's All-In Challenge. He was on IG Live with @MeganOlivi and said that the winner will get to sit in on a matchmaking meeting and make a fight You also get to go to dinner with Halle Berry, which ain't bad eitherhttps://t.co/Hj3xeg6HMF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 24, 2020

So not only will the winner of the sweepstakes get to have all of these perks, but all the proceeds go to charity. The entries range in price from $10 to enter, all the way to $100 for 200 entries. The most entries one person can have is 1,000.

Will you attempt to enter the “Ultimate UFC Experience” sweepstakes?