UFC Reveals Full 12-Fight Card For December 5 Saudi Arabia Event

The UFC has announced its complete Saudi Arabia lineup in Riyadh for Saturday, December 5, with Israel Adesanya against Shara Magomedov at the top of a 12-fight card. Ian Machado Garry faces Yaroslav Amosov on the main card.

The promotion published separate main-card and preliminary-card graphics on November 8. Its main-event announcement follows the earlier reported Adesanya–Magomedov booking and Adesanya’s subsequent Instagram hint about the matchup.

Back like we never left 🤩 The #UFCSaudiArabia full bout list for DEC 5 is STACKED! [ @RiyadhSeason | #RiyadhSeason ] pic.twitter.com/LedYdaLoML — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

Adesanya And Magomedov Headline

Adesanya enters the booking looking to reverse a four-fight losing streak. The UFC’s written career history records his most recent appearance as a second-round stoppage loss to Joe Pyfer in Seattle on March 28. Before that, he lost to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov.

Strickland took his middleweight championship by decision in September 2023. Du Plessis submitted him in the fourth round the following August, while Imavov stopped him in the second round in February 2025. Adesanya’s last victory remains his second-round knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287, when he regained the belt.

Magomedov arrives on a different run. His official written history lists unanimous-decision wins over Marc-Andre Barriault and Michel Pereira in his two most recent appearances, with the Pereira bout taking place in Baku on June 27. Those wins followed his decision loss to Michael Page in February 2025.

The UFC lists Magomedov at 17-1 with 12 knockout wins. His earlier Octagon victories include a second-round knockout of Armen Petrosyan and a third-round stoppage of Antonio Trocoli. Adesanya is listed at 24-6 with 16 knockout victories, giving the main event two fighters whose records are heavily shaped by their striking.

MAIN EVENT SET FOR RIYADH 🇸🇦 Israel Adesanya faces Shara Magomedov in a clash at middleweight! [ #UFCSaudiArabia | DEC 5 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xW9FtkM0kG — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

Garry Meets Amosov On The Main Card

Paramount+ confirmed Garry–Amosov as a five-round co-main event. Garry’s assignment comes after his five-round unanimous-decision loss to Islam Makhachev in their UFC 330 welterweight title fight on August 15. The UFC’s career history shows that he had reached that opportunity after decision victories over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad in 2025.

The Irish welterweight has also gone five rounds against Shavkat Rakhmonov, losing a decision in December 2024. His record includes wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny. That established UFC opposition contrasts with Amosov’s much shorter Octagon record, even though the Ukrainian brings championship experience from outside the promotion.

Amosov is a former Bellator welterweight champion who won that title in 2021. His official UFC history records submissions in both of his Octagon appearances: an anaconda choke against Neil Magny in December 2025 and an arm-triangle choke against Joel Alvarez at UFC 328 on May 9.

The Alvarez finish came at 1:13 of the second round, following the Magny submission at 3:14 of the first. Those results give Amosov two different choke finishes heading into the Garry matchup. The new card graphic places their welterweight meeting directly below the middleweight main event.

5 ROUND CO MAIN EVENT IS SET 👀 Ian Machado Garry faces off against Yaroslav Amosov in a massive fight at 170lbs! [ #UFCSaudiArabia | DEC 5 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/V11KVu9odK — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

The promotion labels six fights for each portion and notes that bout order is subject to change. The prelims include the previously reported Andrusca–Osmanli matchup on the prelims.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Announced Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov — Middleweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov — Welterweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto — Heavyweight

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov — Welterweight

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev — Lightweight

Magomed Tuchalov vs. Ion Cutelaba — Light heavyweight

Announced Preliminary Card

Bruno Silva vs. Jafel Filho — Flyweight

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy — Light heavyweight

Marco Tulio vs. Junyong Park — Middleweight

Pavel Andrusca vs. Mahammadali Osmanli — Bantamweight

Modestino Rodrigues vs. Matthieu Duclos — Middleweight

Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa — Bantamweight