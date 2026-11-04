UFC Revenue Rises 60% To $519.2 Million In TKO’s Third-Quarter Results

UFC generated $519.2 million in third-quarter revenue, a 60% increase from a year earlier, TKO announced on November 4. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 72% to $285.3 million for the three months ended September 30.

The promotion attributed the increase to higher distribution payments and a larger event schedule. Media rights, production and content brought in $332.8 million, up from $200.5 million. Live events and hospitality contributed $79.6 million, partnerships and marketing $91.3 million, and consumer products and other licensing $15.5 million.

TKO’s release identifies the January start of its Skydance distribution agreement as a major factor in media growth. It also credits additional shows, stronger ticket sales and financial incentive packages, new commercial partners, renewal fees and royalties from branded products, including video games.

More events came with higher operating costs

The accompanying quarterly filing counts 12 UFC events against 10 in the comparable 2025 period: three numbered shows and nine Fight Nights. Eight took place in the United States and four internationally. The extra dates were both domestic, with the international total unchanged.

TKO Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results UFC Total Revenue: $519.2M

WWE Total Revenue: $399.3M Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

• Revenue of $1.360 billion

• Net income of $277.9 million

• Adjusted EBITDA1 of $555.7 million

• Year-to-date, the Company has returned in… pic.twitter.com/JABJVpmdmH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 4, 2026

Direct operating expenses reached $172.2 million, compared with $104 million, while selling, general and administrative costs increased to $61.7 million from $55.6 million. TKO links the operating increase primarily to athlete, production and event expenses, including two additional shows and the higher cost profile of UFC 329.

The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 51% to 55%. The nine-month comparison was different: revenue reached $1.456 billion and adjusted EBITDA $820.2 million, but the margin fell from 58% to 56%. The filing identifies UFC Freedom 250, UFC 324 and UFC 329 among that longer period’s higher-cost events.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, not net income. TKO excludes items including taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation and certain legal or acquisition costs. It cautions that the measure does not capture every expense or cash requirement and should not replace GAAP results.

The rights agreement is not a quarterly payment figure

The Paramount agreement announced in August 2025 covers seven years beginning in 2026. TKO’s original filing gives it an average annual value of $1.1 billion and places all U.S. numbered events and Fight Nights on Paramount+, with selected numbered cards also airing on CBS.

That annual average should not be confused with an equal quarterly installment. The agreement’s payment schedule is weighted toward its later years. The original filing separates that cash schedule from revenue recognition, which TKO expected to remain broadly similar each year with single-digit annual increases. Its announced U.S. distribution terms are also narrower than the broader media, production and content category in the new results. The latest release does not identify the whole category as a single Paramount payment.

At the parent-company level, TKO raised its full-year revenue outlook to $5.790–$5.830 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.295–$2.315 billion. Those forecasts cover the wider group, not UFC alone, and assume its planned live events go ahead. Group net income was $277.9 million, against $106.8 million a year earlier.