UFC Reebok Deal Expires At The End Of The Year, Potential New Sponsors Incoming

Dana White Says UFC Likely To Part Ways With Reebok At The End Of The Year

The sponsorship deal with Reebok and the UFC caused a lot of tension in the sport. However it would appear that this deal is coming to an end soon, and a new sponsor could be incoming.

The UFC’s Reebok deal really was groundbreaking for the sport in a lot of ways. It introduced a uniform for each athlete to win, with additional styles eventually being added. However it also caused some backlash as the sponsorship money received from the sponsors athletes used to have, heavily outweighed the money they were getting from Reebok. Additionally there are some fighters who are not happy with the available styles.

If you are not a fan of the Reebok deal, some good news may be on the horizon. According to Dana White, Reebok’s deal with the UFC will be coming to an end soon. Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC president revealed that he believes that the deal expires at the end of the year, and they are fielding offers from other potential sponsors.

“In an interview w/ @LeBatardShow earlier today, Dana White said the Reebok deal is coming to an end, he thinks, at the end of this year, & that they are talking to companies about a new deal. I’ve heard the same. At the moment, wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways. When asked if fighters will be allowed to have sponsors in the cage again, his response was, “The fighters get paid. The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.”

When asked if fighters will be allowed to have sponsors in the cage again, his response was, "The fighters get paid. The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2020

Depending on what sponsor the UFC gets, this could end up being a good thing. Or it could result in some more blunders similar to when Reebok first signed with the company.