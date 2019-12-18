ESPN Increases UFC PPV Price Amid Conor McGregor Return

ESPN Increasing UFC PPV Price

Mixed martial arts fans will need to shell out a bit more if they want to watch UFC pay-per-views. ESPN announced Wednesday that it plans on increasing the price of pay-per-views starting with UFC 246 on January 18 which is headlined by Conor McGregor’s return against Donald Cerrone.

The previous price was $59.99 while the required ESPN+ streaming service cost $4.99 per month. However, it will now be $64.99 per pay-per-view event.

“This price change represents a return to the price that UFC fans traditionally paid, prior to ESPN+ decreasing the PPV price for most of 2019,” an ESPN rep told Variety.

New subscribers can still avail a discounted rate if they want to purchase UFC 246 along with a one-year subscription to ESPN+ at $84.98. However, existing subscribers will still need to shell out an extra $5.

Although customers will never be happy with a price increase, ESPN have timed it well especially with McGregor’s return. The Irishman will be back in action for the first time in 15 months when he faces Cerrone in a welterweight bout. His last outing was a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title fight at UFC 229 last October.

The UFC partnered up with ESPN earlier this year in a deal that sees all pay-per-view events available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. until 2025.