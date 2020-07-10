Yesterday, Middle Easy reported on a video that surfaced in regards to UFC welterweight Mike Perry. The footage showcased a visibly drunk Perry hitting an elderly man, screaming racial terms, and calling his girlfriend expletives at a bar. Media as well as fans wondered if the UFC would ever issue an official statement about the horrible video. Now, the UFC has issued a lengthy announcement about the incident and what they will do about Perry going forward.

UFC Releases Statement About Mike Perry

While the short video is frightening, details are still unraveling about the origins of the encounter. As more details unravel, Middle Easy will continue to update the story. For now, here is what the UFC had to say in regards to Perry and his actions released by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

UFC statement on Mike Perry pic.twitter.com/Uurco35jis — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 9, 2020

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself. That his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

Possible Further Charges

The verdict is still out on if Perry will face disciplinary action from the local authorities. However, Perry could be facing a charge Class A assault, which is a misdemeanor. Additionally, the management at the restaurant confirmed that Perry did not pay his bill before leaving. So, they are considering pressing charges of theft against to add insult to injury.