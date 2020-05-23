UFC Unveils UFC On ESPN 9 Full Fight Card 

Woodley vs. Burns Headlines May 30th UFC On ESPN 9 Fight Card.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White unveils the complete UFC On ESPN 9 fight card to Jon Anik. White also touches the topics like Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou and Fight Islands, but his main focus was on the May 30 fight card.

The main headliner features a welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and surging contender Gilbert Burns. “Chosen One” fighting for the first time since losing his title to Kamaru Usman back in March of 2019 at UFC 235. Burns is on a five-fight winning streak, and this is his first UFC headliner bout.

Also co-main includes a heavyweight bout between veteran Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai who’s on a three-fight winning streak. Interestingly, Kevin Holland, who last competed at UFC on ESPN 8, dropped down to 185-pound division to fight with Daniel Rodriguez.

Jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern is returning to Octagon against Hannah Cifers in a strawweight bout.

The event is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Nevada State Athletic Commission still needs to give its approval, meeting to go down on May 27.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 9 full fight card:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card (On ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Catchweight (150 pounds): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney

Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales