Joe Duffy announced the end of his fighting career shortly after his submission loss to Joel Alvarez during tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event.

Duffy (16-5 MMA) was up against Alvarez (17-2 MMA) on the preliminary card. The Spaniard finished the fight with a guillotine choke following a takedown attempt from Duffy. This was Duffy’s third straight loss in the UFC.

⚠️ SHOOT WITH CAUTION ⚠️ 🇪🇸 'El Fenomeno' can make you pay! Action continues on @ESPN / E+ for #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/5p407g8CiC — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2020

He then took to Instagram where he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Verified Thank you all so much for all your messages of support all week. I have been blessed on this journey in MMA and am truly grateful for every experience. I felt great all through camp and even warming up, I believed I was back to my former self then when I went in there it just falls to pieces. I think it’s time to realize that I haven’t got what it takes any more. Congrats to Joel Alvarez and thank you to the UFC for all the opportunities. I’m sorry I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve for my fans, family, friends and myself but it just wasn’t meant to be. I am officially retiring from MMA competition 👊🏻

Duffy puts an end to a once-promising career including a submission victory over former two-division champion Connor McGregor.