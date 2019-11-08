Video: UFC Moscow Weigh-in Results

UFC Moscow Weigh-In Video

UFC will stage the UFC Fight Night 163 “Zabit vs. Kattar” MMA event tomorrow Sat. (Nov. 9, 2019) from inside CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

In the main headliner featherweight prospects, Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar will clash. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Alexander Volkov will meet controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy in a heavyweight bout. Originally Junior Dos Santos was supposed to meet Volkov; however, injury pulled him out of card; hence, “The Prince of War” stepped in instead.

Hardy is coming off no-contest in his previous showdown against Ben Sosoli at UFC On ESPN 7 after he used an inhaler in between the rounds

Before all these fighters set foot inside the Octagon, they have to meet the weight requirements. Promotion is currently holding a weigh-ins festivities.

UFC Fight Night 163 preliminary bouts start on ESPN+ in the U.S. with the main card begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Check out below UFC Moscow weigh-in results:

Main Card:

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Ed Herman (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (171)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Shamil Gamzatov (206)

Preliminary Card:

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)

Rustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (156)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Davey Grant (136) vs. Grigorii Popov (136)

Weigh-ins:

Face-offs: