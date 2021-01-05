UFC Sends DM’s Saying Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 Will Be For Lightweight Title

Dana White has been constantly saying that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will not be for the lightweight title. However some fans have gotten DM’s from the UFC Twitter account that may success otherwise.

When Khabib announced his retirement after defending the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, fans were expecting the UFC to strip him of the belt. However Dana has insisted that Khabib has one more fight left in him.

Despite the fact that the promotion was putting on a bout that very well could serve as a title fight, between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, they have refused to officially say it is for any type of gold.

Even with Khabib insisting that he was not competing again, and that his belt should be on the line in this fight, White has yet to make any real announcement of that kind.

UFC DM’s Say The Title Will Be On The Line

With this hesitation from the UFC, to officially declare the lightweight division’s title is up for grabs, fans have been waiting to see what happens. For the most part, people just want to see the division keep moving.

Now it seems that we may have some accidental clarity on what to expect with the 155lb strap. Several fans have posted to Twitter with screenshots of their direct messages with the promotion.

In several of these shots, the same message is repeated. This response says that UFC 257’s main event will be Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2, which will be for the lightweight title.

“Don’t miss Poirier take on McGregor for the lightweight title bout. Who do you think will walk out of the Octagon with the W.?” the message from the UFC reads.

Now the UFC themselves have yet to make the official announcement. However this is the move that makes the most sense, so it would not be surprising to hear that this is the route they choose to take.

UFC 257 goes down January 23rd, in Abu Dhabi and live on PPV.