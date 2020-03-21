UFC Airing 11-Hour Marathon Of Fights On ESPN

UFC’s Cure For Fight Fans

If you’re missing watching UFC fights, there is a temporary cure.

Given the current situation worldwide, there will be no major mixed martial arts events taking place in the near future. And for fight fans, that means a huge lack of things to watch.

Luckily, the UFC and ESPN have partnered up for an 11-hour fight marathon featuring some of the best fights in the promotion’s history. It starts today at 12 p.m. E.T. and will air on ESPN. It can also be streamed on ESPN+.

The first three hours will feature some of the greatest fights including Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald II, Mauricio Rua vs. Dan Henderson and the two Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fights.

From then on, there are more fights including Henry Cejudo’s flyweight title win over Demetrious Johnson and the epic war between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum. It will end with a full viewing of the UFC 244 pay-per-view from November which was headlined by the BMF title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

You can see the full list below:

12-3 p.m: UFC 25 Greatest Fights: Nos. 1-4

3-4 p.m.: Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2

4-5 p.m. Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz (both fights)

5-5:30 p.m.: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1

5:30-6 p.m.: Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Dan Henderson

6-7 p.m.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya

7-8 p.m.: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

8-11 p.m.: UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

Watch 11 hours of fights FREE on @espn tomorrow starting at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QvZ2s95UJa — Dana White (@danawhite) March 20, 2020

Will you be watching?