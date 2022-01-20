UFC Fighters To Receive 50 Percent Of Revenue Shares From NFT Sales

The UFC is the latest organization to get in on the NFT craze and fighters will indeed benefit.

It had been known for a while that the UFC would enter the non-fungible token space. The renowned MMA promotion has teamed with Dapper Labs for the UFC Strike series. Dapper Labs have worked with the NBA and NFL on their NFT ventures.

UFC’s NFT Revenue Share For Fighters

The UFC has confirmed that fighters featured on NFTs will get a slice of the pie. Aaron Bronsteter brought word of the revenue share.

Per the UFC, the athletes will receive 50% of the UFC’s share of revenue from NFT sales, including secondary sales. Example: An NFT featuring Ngannou scoring a KO over an opponent is sold, Ngannou and the opponent will split the 50% of the UFC's share of that sale. https://t.co/jQiFsIZBsH — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 20, 2022

In a press release, the UFC touted its partnership with Dapper Labs.

“Dapper Labs is an innovator in this field, creating an industry that didn’t exist a few years ago,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “Their vision for the potential of these products is the reason UFC chose Dapper Labs as its first NFT partner. We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer these amazing digital collectibles to enrich the UFC experience for our fans.”

The UFC Strike series will be available to the public at 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 23. That’s one day after the UFC 270 pay-per-view, which will be headlined by an undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.