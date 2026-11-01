UFC Fighters Criticize Dan Miragliotta After Moicano–Nolan Stand-Up

Joe Solecki called for Dan Miragliotta to face consequences after the referee’s standing restart in the UFC Vegas 123 main event. The lightweight was among several fighters who posted written criticism after Renato Moicano lost back control against Tom Nolan during Saturday’s October 31 card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The intervention occurred in the second round, not at the eventual finish. The UFC’s written account describes Moicano securing a takedown and body triangle while Nolan defended the choke. Following the restart, the Australian hurt him before the horn. Nolan later reversed another takedown and won by TKO from punches and elbows at 1:28 of round three.

Joe Solecki calls for accountability

Solecki went further than expressing frustration with a single exchange. In his first message, he urged an investigation or the loss of Miragliotta’s refereeing job, arguing that back control with a body triangle should not have been broken. He concluded:

Referees need to answer for their horrible decisions and performances.

Dan Mirgliotta should be investigated or lose his job as a referee. You absolutely cannot stand up a fight from back control with a body triangle. Unacceptable. Referees need to answer for their horrible decisions and performances. #UFCVegas123 — Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) November 1, 2026

A second post explained his objection through an American-football analogy. He imagined officials penalizing a team for repeatedly running the ball when its opponent could not stop the play. For him, intervening against a fighter holding the back similarly interrupted a successful tactic rather than requiring the defending athlete to solve it.

Imagine if in football the refs could just throw a flag and say “they ran the ball too much and the other team can’t stop it, loss of down and 15 yard penalty”. Thats the equivalent of standing up a fight from back control in MMA.#UFCVegas123 — Joe Solecki (@JoeSolecki) November 1, 2026

Those were demands from a fighter commenting publicly, not notice of an investigation, disciplinary proceeding or result reversal. His posts did not identify a commission action or a filed protest. That distinction matters when describing the fallout: a request for scrutiny is different from confirmation that a regulator has begun it.

Borralho, McKinney and Cejudo weigh the effect

Caio Borralho framed his criticism around what the intervention rewarded:

So now we reward a guy not knowing how to get out of the back control and we just stand them up?

So now we reward a guy not knowing how to get out of the back control and we just stand them up? This is the craziest thing I have ever saw in UFC! — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) November 1, 2026

The middleweight also ranked the incident among the most extraordinary things he had seen in the UFC. An earlier, shorter post made that same assessment; it did not describe another exchange or supply a separate allegation.

Terrance McKinney separated Nolan’s execution from his opinion of the officiating. His complete written response read:

He capitalize but the ref won that one crazy work standing that up change the whole momentum of the fight

He capitalize but the ref won that one crazy work standing that up change the whole momentum of the fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 1, 2026

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, asked followers how they viewed the victory and said that returning the fighters to their feet while Moicano held the back changed the contest. His message raised the influence of that decision without announcing a remedy or dismissing the recorded result.

How do you guys feel about Nolan’s win? The referee standing them up when Moicano had the back changed the fight — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 1, 2026

Other athletes offered shorter expressions of anger or disbelief. Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad, Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos criticized the referee in their own written messages. Coach Eric Albarracin sarcastically congratulated the official on the win. None of those posts supplied a different official outcome.

Moicano’s own assessment stayed on his performance

The defeated fighter’s written response took another direction. In Portuguese, Moicano thanked supporters, said he had trained well but performed poorly, and credited Nolan’s defense for preventing him from doing damage after securing takedowns and reaching the back. He congratulated his opponent rather than specifically addressing the restart.

The wider athlete reaction is separate from Ariel Helwani’s criticism of the same sequence. MiddleEasy’s complete fight report covers the contested rounds and official finish; these new written reactions document how fighters responded to the intervention.