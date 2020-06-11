To say that things are tough on the world right now, would be an unbelievable understatement. That being said, several UFC fighters got together recently to make a video message, offering support in this difficult time.

For the most part, the UFC has been rather silent regarding the current social tensions in the United States. Other companies have issued some sort of message of support to people of color who have been struggling. On the other hand, the UFC has only posted a single message to their Instagram, acknowledging the death of George Floyd, while simultaneously talking about a ringside physician who also died.

Despite the relative silence on the UFC’s end, some of the fighters took it upon themselves to send a message. A video, originally posted to welterweight Randy Brown’s social media, sees 14 of the organization’s biggest names offering their support. Among the fighters are Israel Adesanya, Michael Bisping, Rose Namajunas, and Belal Muhammad.

“It’s been almost two weeks since the murder of George Floyd, and as athletes of the UFC, we want you to know that we stand with our brothers and sisters around the world seeking justice and equality. Although our sport is deemed as dangerous and brutal, ironically as martial arts our practice rooms are filled with men and women from all different walks of life, who come together to hone their craft, and make each other better people in the process. Our differences don’t matter because we need each other, just like right now. Our brothers and sisters need our help to stand up against the unjust killing of black men, women, and children in America. So we, the athletes of the UFC want it to be known that we stand together to condemning racism and police brutality. “What if it was me? Because one day it could be me. I am Breonna Taylor. I am Ahmad Aubrey. I am Philando Castile. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Sandra Bland. I am Eric Garner. I am Walter Scott. I am Tamir Rice. I am Jordan Baker. I am Frank Smart. I am Oscar Grant. I am George Floyd. Today we vow to continue to stand up and speak out for what’s right together. Yesterday, today, and every damn day. Black Lives Matter.”

This is an ultra kind message from these UFC fighters. Obviously this is a sensitive topic for everyone, but it shows character for them to arrange this themselves.