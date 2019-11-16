How To Watch UFC Fight Night 164 ‘Jacare vs. Blachowicz’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC Sao Paulo On ESPN+

UFC will returns to business tonight (Sat., Nov. 16, 2019) with UFC Fight Night 164 ‘Jacare vs. Blachowicz’ MMA event from inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

In the main headliner, Jan Blachowicz welcomes former middleweight Ronaldo Souza at light heavyweight. Meanwhile, in the co-headliner act, Mauricio Rua will also meet Paul Craig at 205 pounds.

Jan Blachowicz was on the verge of getting a title shot; however, he came up short against Thiago Santos this past February and ended his four winning fight streak. Souza couldn’t produce much better results at 185-pound and said it’s time to make a change as submission specialist decided to go up in the weight class and to compete for the first time at 205-pounds in his career. He last dropped against Jack Hermansson.

Mauricio Rua is a former world champion for PRIDE and the UFC will look to add second win when he meets Paul Craig tonight in a co-main event. A win over Paul wouldn’t give him much boost however it’ll give him the confidence to move forward for better and bigger things.

Paul also failed to produced consistency in his fight career alternating wins and losses. However, his grappling is something that could put his foes on the danger zone. So Rua needs to watch out.

Rua was originally scheduled to meet Sam Alvey in a co-main event however Alvey suffered a broken hand and replaced by Paul Craig on short notice.

Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ which is followed by main card start at 8 p.m. ET on the ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC Fight Night 164 fight card and results:

Main Card on ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

205 lbs.: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Charles Oliveira

185 lbs.: Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

185 lbs.: Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (5 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: James Krause vs. Sergio Moraes

145 lbs.: Eduardo Garagorri vs. Ricardo Ramos

155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Francisco Trinaldo

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown

145 lbs.: Renan Barao vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

125 lbs.: Ariane Lipski vs. Isabela de Padua

135 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Vanessa Melo

🇧🇷 Bom dia! IT’S FIGHT DAY from Brazil! #UFCSP gets started on E+ at 5pmET pic.twitter.com/EocdCnKKla — UFC (@ufc) November 16, 2019