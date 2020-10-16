The UFC has its penultimate event for their second run in Abu Dhabi, this weekend with UFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung. This is the results from Friday’s early weigh-ins and faceoffs.

The UFC’s return to Fight Island has been one filled with success and crazy fights. This weekend’s featherweight main event between Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung promises to follow that same path. This is the first fight in nearly two years for Ortega, while TKZ has appeared reborn, riding a two-fight winning streak. In addition to that, there is a fun co-main event on deck, as flyweights Kaitlyn Chookagain and Jessica Andrade square off. Top to bottom this card has a lot of potential for exciting matchups.

Brian Ortega Shaves His Head Before Weigh-Ins

The biggest story during the UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-ins was not about fighters missing weight. Brian Ortega, who has been known for his long and luscious locks, decided to shave his head before stepping on the scales. Despite rumors that he did this to help him cut an extra pound or two, Brian’s manager insisted to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that this is actually so he can donate his glorious mane to the charity Locks of Love.

“Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) is donating the hair he shaved ahead of today’s weigh-in to Locks of Love for children undergoing chemotherapy, per his manager Tiki Ghosn 👌👌”

UFC Fight Island 6 Weigh-Ins

Outside of Brian Ortega’s missing hair, nothing crazy ended up happening at the UFC Fight Island- weigh-ins. All 22 fighters who took the scales on Friday morning made their marks for their fights. Below are the full results of the weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm ET)

Brian Ortega (146lb) vs Chan Sung Jung (146lb)

Katlyn Chookagian (126lb) vs Jessica Andrade (126lb)

Jimmy Crute (206lb) vs Modestas Bukauskas (206lb)

Claudio Silva (171lb) vs James Krause (171lb)

Thomas Almeida (146lb) vs Jonathan Martinez (146lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+, 4pm ET)

Mateusz Gamrot (156lb) vs Guram Kutateladze (156lb)

Gillian Robertson (125.5lb) vs Poliana Botelho (125lb)

Jun Yong Park (185lb) vs John Phillips (186lb)

Jamie Mullarkey (156lb) vs Fares Ziam (156lb)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206lb) vs Maxim Grishin (205.5lb)

Said Nurmagomedov (136lb) vs Mark Striegl (136lb)

Highlights and Faceoffs