The UFC is back for the second event in their return to Fight Island. This is the complete weigh-in results for UFC Fight Island 4: Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana.

In the UFC’s sophomore effort to host events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, they already kicked things off with a massive pay-per-view event. Now this weekend, they will be delivering with a Fight Night event, with former bantamweight champ Holly Holm taking on Irene Aldana in the main event. The co-main event sees a heavyweight clash between Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe. Also on the card, is fan favorite master of violence, the Natural Born Killer, Carlos Condit, who faces another longtime vet in Court McGee. Overall the card is not the most stacked, but features a lot of international talent.

UFC Fight Island 4 Weigh-In Results

Taking to the scales on Friday morning, a total of 22 fighters had to make their respective marks, in order to compete at UFC Fight Island 4. Luckily there was no issues, as all athletes made weight, including the bantamweight main eventers Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. This is a nice contrast to last weekend’s card that left the champ, Israel Adesanya wanting to see huge fines for missed weight.

Below are the full results from Friday’s early weigh-ins.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30pm EST/7:30pm PST)

Holly Holm (136lb) vs Irene Aldana (136lb)

Yorgan De Castro (261lb) vs Carlos Felipe (263lb)

Germaine de Randamie (136lb) vs Julianna Pena (135.5lb)

Cameron Else (136lb) vs Kyler Phillips (136lb)

Dusko Todorovic (186lb) vs Dequan Townsend (186lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:30pm EST/4:30pm PST)

Carlos Condit (171lb) vs Court McGee (170.5lb)

Josh Culibao (145.5lb) vs Charles Jourdain (145lb)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5lb) vs Jordan Williams (182lb)

Jinh Yu Frey (116lb) vs Loma Lookboonmee (116lb)

Heili Alateng (136lb) vs Casey Kenney (136lb)

Jessin Ayari (156lb) vs Luigi Vendramini (156lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs